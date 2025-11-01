403
Global Tech Leaders Form Strategic Alliance To Pioneer AI-Driven Education Solutions In The Region
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ankabut, Huawei, Rong Cloud, Neuxnet, and Talk Cloud sign Multi-Party MOU to collaborate on innovative, scenario-based educational technologies.
ABU DHABI, UAE – October, 2025 – Ankabut Information Technology, the UAE's advanced technology provider for the education and research community, announced the signing of a strategic multi-party Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global technology leaders Huawei Technologies UAE, RONG CLOUD H.K. LIMITED, Neuxnet (Singapore) PTE. LTD., and Talk Cloud (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. The landmark agreement, signed on October 13, 2025, establishes a collaborative framework to co-design and integrate cutting-edge AI, cloud, and communication technologies tailored for the education sector. The consortium aims to foster innovation, enhance service portfolios, and deliver greater value to educational institutions and their stakeholders. The collaboration will focus on several key areas:
Joint Solution Development: Co-creating integrated, AI-driven, scenario-based education solutions.
Technology Validation and Pilots: Testing and demonstrating these solutions within Ankabut's network of partner institutions.
Training and Capacity Building: Organizing workshops, seminars, and training programs to build capacity among educators and IT staff.
Marketing and Ecosystem Promotion: Showcasing the partnership's results and innovations at major industry events, exhibitions, and forums.
Localization and Support: Adapting solutions to meet local requirements and providing ongoing, robust support.
