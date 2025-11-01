Union Minister Kumaraswamy Greets People Of Karnataka On Kannada Rajyotsava

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on Saturday (November 1), Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy extended his greetings to the people of the state, urging them to take pride in their land and language.

Kannada Rajyotsava or Karnataka Formation Day is celebrated on November 1 every year to mark the formation of the state of Karnataka. On this day in 1956, all Kannada-speaking regions of South India were unified to form the state of Mysore, which was later renamed Karnataka in 1973.

Kumaraswamy, taking to X, wrote, "Hearty greetings to all the people of our land on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. Among a thousand languages, the mother tongue stands supreme. As the children of Mother Kannada, let us take pride in our land and language, honouring and loving them. Let the message 'Kannada is truth, Kannada is eternal' resonate in all directions across the world."

Later, speaking at a book fair organised by Sapna Book House on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kumaraswamy stated, "Reading culture must grow. Youth should cultivate the habit of reading books instead of getting lost in mobile phones. The state government should encourage such a culture and, out of love for the mother tongue, should take the initiative to purchase books."

The Minister said that the state government must immediately begin the process of purchasing books for public libraries. He emphasised that the government should take up the responsibility of fostering linguistic pride and promoting literary interest in public libraries where common people come to read.

“I have heard that for the last four to five years, bulk purchase of Kannada books has not taken place. I have even read reports about this in the media. The state is not in such a dire condition that it cannot afford to buy Kannada books,” the Union Minister remarked.

“The more the reading culture develops, the stronger a language becomes. Fortunately, Kannada has a vast and magnificent literary treasury. Many great writers, poets, and authors have enriched the legacy of Kannada literature. I have read the famous author Ra's novel 'Durgastamana' many times, and I am reading it again now. No matter how many times one reads it, the novel has a power that draws you back to it. Ra's narrative style and craftsmanship in writing have captivated me like a magnet. Every page gives me goosebumps. Kannada has countless such timeless masterpieces. Shouldn't Kannadigas read this great literature?” he asked.

He further stated that Kannada literature should be comprehensively available in public libraries. The government should not approach bulk book purchases as a mere formality but should do so out of genuine affection for the language. The government must buy books with the sentiment of“Our Kannada, our literature, our writers,” he suggested.

“In today's times, running and sustaining a publishing house is a difficult task. Yet, across Karnataka, numerous publishers continue their work driven by deep affection for Kannada. Sapna Book House has been doing significant work in this direction. I, too, regularly purchase books and have been a consistent buyer at Sapna Book House,” Kumaraswamy said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Infosys Foundation founder Sudha Murty, senior writer Janagere Venkataramayya, writer and actor Aniruddha Jatkar, actress Ankita Amar, Sapna Book House's Nitin Shah, Doddhe Gowda, and writers such as Dundiraj, M.S. Narasimh Murthy, and Y.V. Gundurav, along with many literary enthusiasts, participated in the book fair.

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra inaugurated the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Taluk Administration and the Kannada Yuvaka Sangha in Shikaripura and offered floral tributes to the portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.

"Our land is known by the name Karnataka. Let Kannada become the life breath of all of us," he stated.

"The Kannada language, with a history spanning thousands of years, is our pride and identity. Let us all serve Mother Kannada by using the language more, preserving it, and helping it grow, Vijayendra said, extending his greetings on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.