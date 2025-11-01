403
US federal judge rules Trump government must continue funding SNAP
(MENAFN) A federal judge in the United States has ordered the Trump administration to continue financing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) despite the ongoing government shutdown, according to reports.
Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled that federal law requires the government to use contingency funds to provide at least partial SNAP benefits, which support around 42 million low-income Americans. She rejected the administration’s claim that the $5 billion contingency fund could not be used during the shutdown, which began on October 1.
"At core, Defendants' conclusion that USDA is statutorily prohibited from funding SNAP because Congress has not enacted new appropriations for the current fiscal year is erroneous," Talwani wrote. "To the contrary, Defendants are statutorily mandated to use the previously appropriated SNAP contingency reserve when necessary and also have discretion to use other previously appropriated funds."
SNAP benefits, which average about $187 per month per recipient and are distributed through prepaid cards, serve as a primary food source for many families across the country.
Several states had filed lawsuits arguing that the administration’s decision to suspend food stamp payments was unlawful and would deny millions of Americans essential food assistance.
"Shutting off SNAP benefits will cause deterioration of public health and well-being," the states said in their filing. "Ultimately, the States will bear costs associated with many of these harms."
The complaint further warned that “the loss of SNAP benefits leads to food insecurity, hunger, and malnutrition, which are associated with numerous negative health outcomes in children, such as poor concentration, decreased cognitive function, fatigue, depression, and behavioral problems.”
Judge Talwani gave the administration until Monday to notify the court whether it intends to continue allocating funds to sustain the SNAP program during the shutdown.
