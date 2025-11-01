403
Brazilian Pharma Tycoons Build Tech City To Break Poverty Cycle
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's verdant Paraná state, where vast farmlands meet emerging innovation hubs, a compelling tale unfolds of self-made success and purposeful giving.
Luiz Donaduzzi, born in 1955 to a struggling farming family in Rio Grande do Sul-descendants of 19th-century European immigrants-embodied his father Aldemar's unyielding belief that education could dismantle generational poverty.
Amid economic hardships, Aldemar prioritized schooling, steering Luiz toward degrees in pharmacy and biochemistry at the State University of Maringá, and a doctorate in biotechnology from France.
There, Luiz reconnected with Carmen, his eventual wife since 1976. Their journey began modestly in Pernambuco, packaging herbal teas at home before crafting simple remedies like skin pastes.
Drawn by Paraná's incentives for job creators-rewards for private initiative-they founded Prati-Donaduzzi in Toledo in 1993.
Starting with makeshift machinery in a small facility, the company capitalized on Brazil's generics boom, growing into the nation's largest by volume: 17 billion doses yearly, over 5,000 employees, R$2.4 billion ($440 million) in 2024 revenue, eyeing R$4 billion by 2027.
Brazilian Pharma Tycoons Build Tech City to Break Poverty Cycle
Valued at R$8 billion, it stays family-owned, eschewing sales or public listings as "selling the children."
Retiring from daily operations in 2016, the Donaduzzis rejected idle wealth accumulation, deeming it "scandalous" to hoard for heirs.
Instead, they've poured over R$500 million into Biopark, a 5-million-square-meter private tech and education enclave near Toledo, modeled after France's Sophia Antipolis, which spawned 40,000 research jobs.
Free from state subsidies-highlighting the pitfalls of bureaucratic dependencies-this mini-city envisions housing 75,000, generating 30,000 jobs via startups and labs.
At its essence lies revolutionary education, rescuing "problem" kids from Brazil's outdated, prison-like public schools-stifled by rigid, top-down models often linked to socialist legacies.
Biopark's free programs ignite creativity: children invent rockets, electric wheelchairs, and farm pest solutions.
University ties offer courses in AI, biotech, and data science, with scholarships totaling R$1 billion for low-income families. Their children, Victor and Sara, sustain this legacy of hard work and innovation.
For outsiders, this reveals Brazil's untapped potential: how conservative principles of personal drive and private philanthropy can eclipse government inefficiencies, fostering real upliftment in a land of contrasts.
