Kuwait Highlights Education As Cornerstone For Sustainable Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- During the Social Forum held in Geneva, the Kuwaiti delegation reaffirmed on Thursday the vital role of education as a key driver of sustainable development and a fundamental pillar for advancing human rights for all.
This came in a statement delivered by the head of the Kuwaiti delegation Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education Mohammad Al-Khaldi during the Human Rights Council's Social Forum convened on October 30-31.
Al-Khaldi emphasized that investment in education extends beyond developing minds it builds an inclusive society founded on justice equality and human dignity.
He re-affirmed Kuwait's unwavering commitment to the core principles upheld by the Human Rights Council particularly the right to education without discrimination. He stressed that human development and capacity-building lie at the heart of the country's development strategy.
He noted that Kuwait actively supports both national and international efforts to strengthen the role of education in promoting civil social economic cultural and political rights while empowering individuals to participate effectively in building a democratic and equitable society based on freedom justice and equality.
Al-Khaldi highlighted that Kuwait provides free mandatory and inclusive education for all segments of society at the pre-university level including adult education literacy programs and inclusive education for persons with disabilities aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals and the principles of equality and fairness enshrined in the Kuwaiti Constitution.
He further underlined Kuwait's ongoing efforts to keep pace with global advancements by integrating artificial intelligence digital learning and innovation into the national curriculum with a strong focus on science and technology disciplines to equip future generations with the skills needed for the labor market.
He pointed out that the Ministry of Education has recently revamped curricula from kindergarten to middle school introducing 143 new textbooks for the 2025 academic year. These materials incorporate concepts that promote awareness of rights and responsibilities reinforce citizenship and national identity and foster analytical and creative thinking among students.
Al-Khaldi explained that Kuwait places human capital investment at its core by supporting lifelong learning opportunities for all. Adult education and literacy centers he noted play a central role in realizing this goal.
He also pointed to Kuwait's strong commitment to the inclusion of persons with disabilities and integrated students emphasizing the government's efforts to equip public schools to accommodate their needs provide specialized educational psychological and social support staff and design appropriate curricula that respect individual differences.
Al-Khaldi reiterated Kuwait's dedication to boosting the concepts of sustainability within the education sector, expressing the country's eagerness to enhance international cooperation and exchange experiences to promote justice and human dignity through education.
The Kuwaiti delegation also included Shatha Almarri from the Educational Support Services Department at the Ministry of Education Bashar Almuwaizri First Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with representatives from Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. (end)
