Readywise Launches SNAP Cutoff Relief Program To Support Communities

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - With the looming risk of disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) affecting tens of millions of Americans, ReadyWise is stepping up to provide critical relief. This week, they launched the SNAP Cutoff Relief Program, specifically designed to help government agencies and charitable organizations secure reliable meal solutions for vulnerable communities at exclusive institutional pricing. Recent reports show that more than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP, and food banks are already warning of unprecedented demand with the program in jeopardy.

The SNAP Cutoff Relief Program focuses on making preparedness simple and affordable for agencies serving those facing immediate food insecurity. The primary product offered is the One Week Emergency Food Kit. This highly portable kit includes up to 60 servings of easy-to-prepare, freeze-dried meals, such as pasta and vegetables.

Each kit has up to 25-year shelf life, making them an ideal, long-term solution for readiness. The meals are prepared simply by adding hot water, ensuring essential nutrition is available even in situations with limited resources.

"With SNAP benefits potentially delayed or cut, the strain on local food banks and nonprofits is becoming urgent," said Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at ReadyWise. "We designed this program so that organizations can act now rather than waiting for a crisis to hit. Our mission is to help fight rising hunger risk and provide peace of mind for those served directly."

Eligible government entities and charitable nonprofits are encouraged to secure emergency food now to proactively mitigate risk. For more details, organizations can contact the ReadyWise team directly at 800-393-2570.







About ReadyWise

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a global leader in food manufacturing, specializing in high-quality, shelf-stable food. They offer a range of branded products including ReadyWise Emergency Food Kits, trusted for long-term food storage, ReadyWise Outdoor, featuring convenient meals for camping and adventure, and Simple Kitchen, their line of ready-to-eat meals and snacks. Beyond their own brands, they provide private label and co-manufacturing services in their USDA- and SQF-certified facility in Utah, ensuring top-tier quality and safety for partners. At ReadyWise, they are committed to innovation, reliability, and making food security accessible for all. To learn more about products, go to

Media Contact: Amalie Jorgensen, ...







