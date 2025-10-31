2 Day Virtual Supplier And Contract Manufacturer Management Course: Enhance Your Skills In Effectively Managing Supplier Relationships Throughout Their Lifecycle (Dec 3Rd - Dec 4Th, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance supplier management skills with this comprehensive course. Learn to manage relationships, perform risk assessments, and develop quality agreements. Engage in practical exercises, create customized scorecards, and gain strategies for supplier performance monitoring and nonconformance management.

This comprehensive supplier management course is designed to enhance your skills in effectively managing supplier relationships throughout their lifecycle.

From supplier identification and qualification to building strong relationships, risk management, continuous assessment, and exit planning, this course covers it all. Learn how to leverage risk assessment techniques to rank suppliers and minimize the need for extensive audits. Gain valuable insights into determining whether a supplier is suitable for sole sourcing.

Engage in practical exercises to create your own customized supplier scorecard tailored to your company's requirements and develop quality agreements that promote clear communication. Walk away equipped with strategies for ongoing supplier process performance monitoring and efficient management of nonconforming incidents and changes.

Learning Objective



Understand the benefits of effective supplier management.

Learn about the regulatory requirements for supplier management.

Understand how to develop a strategy for suppliers based on your supply chain

Be able to analyse the cost of manufacturing vs. purchasing.

Understand how to select a supplier or contract manufacturer.

Understand the basics of building a supplier relationship.

Be able to develop a quality agreement that provides valuable guidance.

Learn how to perform risk assessments on suppliers and how to make decisions based on that assessment.

Learn how to develop a plan for supplier performance monitoring.

Understand how to manage failures and how to work with a supplier for improvement.

Understand the methods of supplier assessment and when to apply each.

Learn techniques for auditing a supplier and for follow-up and closure of the audit. Learn how to effectively manage supplier exits and the transition to a new supplier.

This live training seminar includes the following for each registered attendee:



A copy of the presentation slides

A certificate of training for attendee training records 10 hrs of Instructor led interactive virtual session Live.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for professionals involved in supply chain management, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing. Specifically, the following individuals will benefit:



Supply Chain Managers - Learn how to effectively manage and evaluate suppliers and contract manufacturers to ensure quality and compliance.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control Professionals - Gain the skills to ensure supplier and contract manufacturer adherence to standards, certifications, and regulatory requirements.

Regulatory Affairs Managers - Understand how to navigate the regulatory landscape when working with suppliers and contract manufacturers.

Procurement Managers - Improve your approach to sourcing, supplier relationships, and ensuring contractual terms align with quality standards and regulations.

Contract Manufacturing Coordinators - Learn to oversee and audit contract manufacturing processes, ensuring they meet organizational and regulatory requirements.

Operations Managers - Understand how to optimize processes and prevent disruptions in manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Product Development Teams - Gain insights into the importance of managing suppliers and contract manufacturers during the product development phase.

Business Owners & Entrepreneurs - If you're growing a business that relies on external suppliers and manufacturers, this course will help you navigate essential partnerships. Compliance Auditors - Learn how to audit and ensure compliance within the supply chain and contract manufacturing agreements.

This course is a must for anyone looking to strengthen supplier relationships, enhance contract manufacturer oversight, and ensure regulatory and quality compliance throughout the manufacturing process.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1

Session 1: Objectives



The Benefits of Effective Supplier Management

Case studies discussion

Key Components of a Supplier Management Program

Introduction and Objectives for the course What are your expectations

Understanding Regulatory Requirements and Standards for Supplier and Contract Manufacturer (CM) Management:

United States Food and Drug Association (FDA) regulations and guidances

European Union (EU) directives and guidelines



International Standardization Association (ISO) standards Examples of regulatory findings

*Includes break

Session 2: The Cost of Poor Quality from Suppliers and CMs:

How to speak management's language

Strategic Management of Suppliers:



Developing a strategic plan based on your company and environment

To Purchase or to Manufacture In-house? How to handle a make/buy decision

*Includes break

Session 3: Risk Management - A Lifecycle Approach:

Template for a risk assessment

Supplier qualification:



Selecting a Supplier or Contract Manufacturer

Obtaining information on suppliers

Tools for making the selection

How to use your strategic plan to make decisions When to use a sole source supplier

*Daily Wrap-up and Discussion

DAY 2

Session 4: Supplier qualification:

Building a Relationship with a Supplier or Contract Manufacturer

Making your Supplier Quality Agreement a Great Resource:



Quality Agreement Template

Development of a Quality Agreement Using your Quality Agreement

*Includes break

Session 5: Monitoring Your Supplier's Performance to Reduce Risks and Costs:



Template for a supplier scorecard Managing nonconforming events

Partnering with a Supplier or CM for Improvement:

Tools for improvement

Session 6: Supplier Assessments:



Desktop assessments

Supplier audits Handling Supplier Transitions

Speakers:

Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer

Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

