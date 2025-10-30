Stingray Acquires DMI, Adding 8,500 Locations To Its U.S. In-Store Audio Advertising Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced the acquisition of DMI, a U.S. based leader in music branding and in-store audio advertising. This strategic acquisition expands Stingray's retail media network by approximately 8,500 locations in the United States, bringing the total to 33,500 locations and solidifying its position as a key player in the industry.

The acquisition incorporates DMI's prestigious client portfolio, including a large national pharmacy chain. This move makes Stingray the definitive leader in in-store audio advertising for the U.S. pharmacy sector, with its network now covering the two largest pharmacy chains in the country, including other existing large pharmacy retailers.

Driven by founder and CEO Tena Clark, DMI is renowned for its deep expertise in in-store audio advertising and a creative DNA built on a foundation of original music creation and strategic audio branding. "I am thrilled to continue DMI's journey as part of the Stingray family," said Tena Clark. "Remaining on board allows us to leverage Stingray's immense resources and expertise. I am excited to work with the team to bring even greater value and innovation to our clients."



"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Stingray Advertising's growth in the United States," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "By welcoming DMI to Stingray, we are not only expanding our retail media network by 8,500 locations but also cementing our leadership position in the U.S. in-store audio advertising market. DMI's expertise, impressive client portfolio, and creative spirit are a perfect complement to our existing offerings. We are now the undisputed leader in the pharmacy audio advertising space, offering unparalleled reach and value to our clients."



In addition to its core in-store music and advertising services, DMI's business includes advertising in cinemas, brand marketing support, and event production. These additional units will further enhance Stingray's comprehensive suite of services for brands and businesses.

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit