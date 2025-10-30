TECH7 Summit Sparks Global Action On AI, Cybersecurity And Digital Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 27, TECHNATION hosted the 2025 TECH7 Summit in Ottawa, convening over 200 senior government officials, global tech leaders, and policy experts to address the most pressing challenges facing our digital economy, from AI adoption and cybersecurity to trade and digital infrastructure.

TECH7 is a coalition of national technology associations from G7 countries, united to drive global action on digital governance, sustainable innovation, and emerging technologies. Members include AFNUM and Numeum (France), Anitec-Assinform (Italy), Bitkom (Germany), DIGITALEUROPE (EU), JEITA (Japan), ITI (USA), TECHNATION (Canada), and techUK (UK), with TECHNATION serving as host of the 2025 TECH7 Summit.

Timed with Canada's G7 Presidency, the Summit built on the 2025 TECH7 Joint Declaration, reinforcing Canada's leadership in responsible innovation and global collaboration. Focused on the overarching theme of Building Trust and Accelerating AI Adoption, Summit themes included:



Unlocking Potential and Mitigating Risks: Responsible Global AI Adoption and Canada's Role

Scaling Inclusive Innovation: From Policy to Practice

Tech, Trust and Transformation: Modernizing Government Services with Secure Digital Solutions

Cyber Resilience by Design: Securing Digital Infrastructure and International Cooperation Digital Trade Without Borders: Aligning G7 Strategies for Innovation and Growth

Government and industry speakers explored cross-border AI standards, public trust in digital systems, and technology's role in strengthening democratic institutions. TECH7 continues to champion cohesive solutions on issues like AI governance and global cybersecurity coordination, building on its success in advancing the Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT).

Throughout the Summit, speakers emphasized the urgent need for harmonized policies and inclusive innovation to ensure AI delivers broad societal benefit. Recurring themes of resilience, inclusion, ambition, and collaboration reaffirmed that trust remains the cornerstone of innovation and sustainable growth.

“TECH7 is more than just an event - it's a catalyst for practical cooperation,” said Kevin d'Entremont, President and CEO, TECHNATION.“At a pivotal moment for digital government, Canada is leading with great ambition and purpose, advancing a shared vision where trust, innovation and prosperity are not just ideals, but tangible outcomes. TECHNATION remains committed to shaping bold, inclusive tech policy that delivers real impact. TECH7 is a partnership that Canadian governments can rely on for insights into the global forces shaping technology, talent and trade.”

At the Summit, TECH7 leadership was formally handed to Numeum as the G7 Presidency transitions to France in 2026.

“TECH7 has come a long way since its first edition, and we are proud of the progress achieved through collective action. As France takes on the G7 Presidency in 2026, Numeum is committed to strengthening collaboration between industry and government to unlock the full potential of digital technologies. Building on Canada's leadership, we will work to deepen international cooperation on AI, cybersecurity, and digital trust, fostering innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth across G7 economies,” said Véronique Torner, President of Numeum.

As global momentum builds around responsible tech policy, TECHNATION is proud to have convened this pivotal dialogue at a critical inflection point. The 2025 TECH7 Summit marks a bold step toward a more trusted, inclusive and innovation-driven digital future.

To learn more about the TECH7, visit .

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is Canada's leading technology association, uniting industry, government and communities to drive economic prosperity across the nation. Our members encompass Canadian and global SMEs, multinationals and innovators who contribute to enhancing Canada's economic growth and global competitiveness through technology. At TECHNATION, we champion digital innovation, technology prosperity and shape tech policy through advocacy, thought leadership, talent development, networking and business development opportunities. Learn more at .

About TECH7

TECH7 is a coalition of leading national technology associations from the G7, established to provide actionable digital policy recommendations through aligned industry insights and coordination. Since 2021, our collaborative work has supported G7 presidencies in advancing the digital agenda. For more information, visit.

CONTACT: Justine Kintanar TECHNATION 647-242-8154...