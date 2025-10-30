Bridge Investment Group Raises More Than $2 Billion For Bridge Debt Strategies V

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (“Bridge”) today announced that it has completed fundraising for Bridge Debt Strategies Fund V LP (together with its related vehicles,“BDS V” or the“Fund”), raising $2.15 billion in equity commitments.

BDS V is a diversified, three-pronged strategy focused on originating first mortgage direct loans, issuing CRE CLOs, purchasing Freddie Mac K-Series B-Pieces, and investing in other CRE-backed debt, including CRE CLOs and CMBS. Leveraging Bridge's vertically-integrated platform and in-house expertise across the residential rental and logistics sectors, the Fund can invest in underserved parts of the debt market where barriers to entry are high, and competition is more limited.

“We are proud to announce a successful fundraise for the fifth vintage of the Bridge Debt Strategies private real estate debt offering,” commented James Chung, Chief Investment Officer for the Bridge Debt Strategies funds.“We believe our heavy focus on recession-resistant multifamily collateral and floating-rate debt positions the Fund well in the current market. To date, we have assembled a durable portfolio and have substantial dry powder which can create the opportunity to deliver strong returns to our investors.”

“BDS V's focus on the residential rental market in the US uses specialized expertise in a targeted investment thesis to create attractive exposure to a high-performing asset class” commented Robert Morse, Executive Chairman at Bridge.“Our successful fundraise is a testament to the strength of the Bridge platform and the established track record of Bridge Debt Strategies.”

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.

Media:

Charlotte Morse

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.

(877) 866-4540

...