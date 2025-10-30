Duquesne Family Office Invests In Q.ANT To Drive Sustainable, Photonic AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stuttgart, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Q.ANT, a pioneer in photonic processing for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the second closing of its Series A funding round securing an additional investment from Duquesne Family Office LLC, the investment firm of Stanley F. Druckenmiller. The raise brings Q.ANT's total funding to US$80M - the largest financing round for photonic computing in Europe. The funds will help accelerate commercialization of Q.ANT's light-based processors, drive next-stage technology development to improve AI infrastructure and support the company's expansion into the U.S. market. To further enhance its strategic expertise, Q.ANT welcomes Sue Meng, Managing Director at Duquesne Family Office, as an observer to its advisory board.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

-p class='releaseImage' src="https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/272536_figure1_550.jpg" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/272536_figure1_550.jpg" />

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Duquesne Family Office Duquesne Family Office is the investment firm of Stanley F. Druckenmiller. About Q.ANT Q is a photonic deep-tech scale-up developing photonic processing solutions that compute natively with light and deliver a scalable alternative to transistor-based systems. Its Light Empowered Native Arithmetic (LENA) architecture delivers analog co-processing power optimized for complex computation and enabling energy-efficient performance for next-generation AI and HPC applications. Q.ANT operates its own Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) chip pilot line in collaboration with the Institute for Microelectronics Stuttgart, IMS CHIPS, and is currently shipping its Native Processing Servers to selected partners. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Förtsch, Q.ANT is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.