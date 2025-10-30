Duquesne Family Office Invests In Q.ANT To Drive Sustainable, Photonic AI Infrastructure
About Duquesne Family Office Duquesne Family Office is the investment firm of Stanley F. Druckenmiller. About Q.ANT Q is a photonic deep-tech scale-up developing photonic processing solutions that compute natively with light and deliver a scalable alternative to transistor-based systems. Its Light Empowered Native Arithmetic (LENA) architecture delivers analog co-processing power optimized for complex computation and enabling energy-efficient performance for next-generation AI and HPC applications. Q.ANT operates its own Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) chip pilot line in collaboration with the Institute for Microelectronics Stuttgart, IMS CHIPS, and is currently shipping its Native Processing Servers to selected partners. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Förtsch, Q.ANT is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
