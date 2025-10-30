Furgpt Accelerates Listing Momentum With Exchange Partnerships And Ecosystem Growth

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - FurGPT (FGPT), the AI-driven decentralized companion platform, continues to expand its ecosystem with new exchange partnerships designed to amplify liquidity and global accessibility. The listings on major platforms such as MEXC, BitMart, and Raydium strengthen the project's market presence while supporting its mission to democratize emotional AI.







Empowering connection through emotional intelligence and multichain innovation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Each new partnership enhances cross-chain interoperability for FGPT holders, ensuring seamless participation across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain networks. The expanded availability reinforces FurGPT's roadmap toward creating lifelike, emotionally intelligent digital companions that evolve through adaptive learning and decentralized governance.

"These partnerships reflect both our momentum and our mission," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Accessibility is not only financial but emotional-FurGPT's listings represent global access to the future of human-AI connection."

As the FGPT ecosystem grows, FurGPT continues to bridge emotional design and blockchain scalability, positioning itself as a leading force in decentralized AI interaction and community-driven development.

About FurGPT

FurGPT merges adaptive artificial intelligence with blockchain transparency to create emotionally aware, lifelike digital companions. Through behavioral learning, multimodal interaction, and decentralized governance, FurGPT empowers users to engage in meaningful and personalized AI experiences across multiple chains.