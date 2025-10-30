Global Computing Consortium Hosts CGC 2025, Unveiling Over 20 Breakthrough Achievements And Industry Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Global Computing Conference (CGC 2025), hosted by the Global Computing Consortium (GCC), will take place on November 7–8, 2025, at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) under the theme“Building New Foundations, Powering NewIntelligence-Embracing the Al Future” The event will focus on trend insights, technology solutions, resource alignment, and scenario implementation-accelerating innovation across the intelligent computing ecosystem.

As China's AI computing industry faces key challenges, CGC 2025 will spotlight solutions for scaling intelligent infrastructure. The Main Forum will release regional computing industry reports covering Southeast and Central Asia, providing data-driven insights into market differentiation and development opportunities. Topics include AI supernode architecture, computing interconnect innovations, integrated AI–general computing frameworks, and large models as the operating system of the intelligent world. Experts will discuss the path toward embedding large models into over 50% of core industry applications within the next two years.



Bringing together over 600 global experts from academia, industry, and investment sectors, CGC 2025 creates a fully interactive experience-combining trend discussions, technical deep dives, and hands-on demonstrations. The Intelligent Computing Forum will debut HiF8, a new Chinese-designed floating-point data format for low-precision AI computing, and share AI chip optimization practices and intelligent computing service standards to advance heterogeneous computing and data center evolution.



Over 20 technical standards and achievements-including Confidential Computing and the next-generation BIOS framework-will be released, defining technology roadmaps for the next three years. The 2025 Global Most Valuable Practice Solutions.

(GMVPS 2025) will showcase real-world deployments across finance, energy, and healthcare. Immersive exhibition zones such as CloudDeviceXR and Embodied AI Robotics will enable visitors to experience cutting-edge innovations firsthand.



CGC 2025 stands as a results-driven platform-where industry leaders connect, collaborate, and co-create the intelligent computing future.



