G-SHOCK's Flagship Lineup Gets Premium Upgrade

CASIO this week introduced two high-end additions to its G-SHOCK collection, launching the new MTG-B4000 and GBM-2100A models that aim to combine cutting-edge materials, advanced design and smart features. The company describes the MTG-B4000 as the first G-SHOCK timepiece with frame design co-created by human designers and generative artificial intelligence, while the GBM-2100A re-imagines the popular 2100 line with metal-clad build, Bluetooth connectivity and solar power.

In Tokyo, CASIO Computer Co., Ltd. announced the MTG-B4000 on 27 May 2025, emphasising that the hybrid frame fuses stainless steel with laminated carbon and glass-fibre sheets, and features a“Dual Core Guard” structure that reduces shock transmission by integrating the band connection parts directly into the frame. The model is claimed to weigh only 112 g and is produced at CASIO's Yamagata factory in Japan.

The MTG-B4000 joins the MT-G premium family and is scheduled to reach Europe in June with UK pricing of £1,119 and £1,219.

The GBM-2100A, part of the G-STEEL 2100 series, offers a stainless-steel bezel with inner case of glass-fibre-reinforced resin combined with a bio-based resin band, Bluetooth Smartphone Link and Tough Solar charging. It retains the iconic octagonal form of the earlier 2100 models, but adds smartphone connectivity, solar time-adjustment, and a more refined metal appearance. The model is listed in India at an MRP of ₹19,995 and 200-metre water resistance and shock-protection are noted as core attributes.

