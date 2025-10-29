ABB India Widens Production For Energy-Efficient Drives

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Engineering firm ABB India has announced a 25 per cent increase in the production capacity of variable speed drives at its Peenya facility in Bengaluru. The expansion involves a newly installed production line equipped with advanced automation and sensor-based monitoring, and is aimed at boosting local manufacturing, reducing lead times and supporting domestic industry sectors such as buildings, data centres, water, cement and metal processing.

The new manufacturing line is reported to slash lead-times by up to 40 per cent while enabling more customer-specific configuration of high-power drives. According to AR Madhusudan, Business Line Manager, Drive Products at ABB India,“As we mark two decades of drives production in India, this expansion reinforces our strong commitment to advancing local production capabilities and delivering energy-efficient technologies for India's industries.” The upgrade is said to align with the country's wider 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives and reflect the Group's deployment of Industry 4.0-style automation.

The enhanced line integrates robotics for the assembly of key components and digital monitoring tools for real-time visibility of operations, designed to boost productivity while reducing manual handling and improving safety. Tuomo Hoysniemi, Division President for Drive Products in ABB Motion, stated the move supports the firm's global push to help industries become leaner and cleaner by localising production and strengthening ecosystem proximity to customers.

Driven market demand for energy-efficient drives has been growing rapidly, as industries seek to reduce electricity consumption and enhance operational performance. VSDs allow electric motors to adjust speed to match demand, which in turn lowers energy use and improves process control. ABB's upgrade adds capacity for large-power-rated drives to meet higher performance needs in key industry verticals.

See also WazirX Sets Stage for Full Trading Resumption

The decision to bolster local manufacturing forms part of ABB's broader global strategy. The firm has previously stated it aims to achieve over 90 per cent local production in key markets including India, to mitigate supply-chain risk and respond more nimbly to demand. Outside India, ABB has increased investment in the U. S. and Europe to expand local production capacity for electrification equipment and industrial automation.

Industry analysts note that with growing pressure on carbon emissions as well as rising electricity costs, the demand for high-efficiency drives is set to rise steadily. Manufacturing localisation also delivers benefits such as reduced logistics cost, faster service and improved customisation, especially when the line can deliver“made-to-order” drives to match client specifications.

In India, the upgrade is also timed with the global celebrations by ABB of 50 years of innovation in drives and two decades of drives production in India. The move is expected to strengthen ABB India's position among competitors in the domestic automation market, in which other firms are also investing in local ecosystem capabilities and digital manufacturing.

However, challenges remain. While localisation reduces lead times and improves responsiveness, it also requires ongoing investment in workforce skills, digital infrastructure and supply-chain resilience. The extent to which the upgraded line will translate into significantly higher market share for ABB India or broader cost advantages remains to be seen. Similarly, customer uptake may depend on the long-term savings delivered by the drives and the availability of after-sales support in the regions targeted.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.