Trump Set To Install Baasch At Federal Trade Commission

President Donald Trump is advancing plans to nominate Ryan Baasch, a senior aide within the White House's economic policy team, for a commissioner seat at the Federal Trade Commission. Sources familiar with the matter say the 37-year-old special assistant at the National Economic Council would step into the post vacated by Commissioner Melissa Holyoak, who is expected to be tapped for the role of U. S. Attorney for Utah.

Baasch's background centres on competition policy, technology and regulation, having served at the NEC with a focus on telecommunications and consumer protection issues. He previously held roles in state government, including work for the Texas Attorney General's office under Ken Paxton. His shift to the FTC would reflect the administration's evolving agenda on regulatory oversight of Big Tech, mergers, and consumer protection.

The nominee must secure Senate confirmation, and the move comes amid growing scrutiny of the Commission's independence. Under Trump's leadership the FTC has already undergone significant change: in March 2025 the president dismissed two Democratic-appointed commissioners, Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, sparking legal challenges over the scope of presidential removal powers.

With Baasch's appointment, the solidification of a Republican-majority FTC appears imminent. Chair Andrew Ferguson, a Trump appointee, has signalled a shift away from the aggressive antitrust posture of the agency's prior leadership under Lina Khan. Analysts note that Baasch's background in tech policy aligns with the administration's stated aim to balance innovation and enforcement, rather than rely exclusively on antitrust litigation as a check on market power.

Baasch's nomination underscores several key developments. First, the administration is reinforcing the regulator-to-industry pipeline, placing aides familiar with executive-branch priorities within the agency. Second, it signals a potential re-calibration of the FTC's case priorities-moving away from broad structural reforms and towards an emphasis on deregulation and“innovation-friendly” oversight. Third, the move raises immediate questions about the agency's bipartisan structure and the degree to which the FTC will retain independence from the White House.

Critics argue that the nomination erodes the FTC's credibility as a neutral protector of consumers and markets. Slaughter and Bedoya asserted their dismissals violated statutory protections that allow commissioners to be removed only“for cause,” dating back to the 1935 Supreme Court decision in Humphrey's Execute r v. United States, which upheld limits on presidential removal of independent-agency commissioners.

Supporters of the appointment contend that the Trump administration's approach reflects the evolving nature of competition policy, one in which regulators must adapt to global challenges from China, digital platforms and supply-chain risk. Baasch's record at the NEC includes advocacy for tighter controls on Chinese telecommunications equipment and efforts to coordinate consumer-protection policy across agencies. Supporters believe he brings subject-matter expertise and an understanding of the administration's“America First” economic strategy.

The Senate confirmation process will be closely watched. Given the FTC's five-member panel-no more than three of whom can belong to the same party-the nomination of Baasch would tip the ideological balance firmly in favour of the Republican majority. That majority may be used to revisit blockbuster merger reviews, antitrust actions against major platforms such as Amazon and Meta, and the agency's approach to behavioural competition issues.

For business sectors and tech companies, the nomination signals a possible easing of the regulatory environment. Companies that have faced enforcement under the Khan-era FTC might anticipate a slower pace of merger blocks or consent decrees, but might face more targeted oversight that emphasises transparency and procedural reform rather than broad structural remedies. For antitrust advocates, the shift raises concerns that the FTC will retreat from aggressive competition enforcement and relinquish its role as a bulwark against corporate concentration.

For Baasch himself, the transition from policy adviser within the White House to regulator at the FTC presents both opportunity and risk. He will assume responsibilities in guiding consumer-protection policy at one of the most visible agencies in Washington, contend with legal challenges to the agency's independence, and navigate intense scrutiny over high-stakes decisions affecting markets and technology sectors.

