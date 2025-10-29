Qcraft Unveils L4 Robobus And Autonomous Driving Platform At Japan Mobility Show 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) QCraft debuts its 'Robobus' at Japan Mobility Show

October 29, 2025 by Sam Francis

QCraft is making its debut appearance at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (formerly the 49th Tokyo Motor Show) today, and introduce its innovative L4 Robobus and full-stack autonomous driving solutions to the Japanese market.

This launch marks the official start of QCraft's commercial deployment in Japan, serving as a key milestone for not only the company's global expansion but also the integration of autonomous driving technology into daily life in Japan.

QCraft's debut at the Japan Mobility Show underscores the company's strong commitment, technological leadership, and deepening presence in Japan.

During the event, QCraft will not only showcase its advanced Robobus and full-stack autonomous driving technology platform to the Japanese public and industry experts for the first time, but will also initiate its Japan market expansion plan.

This includes actively engaging with local government bodies and industry partners to explore new collaboration opportunities and innovative models, as well as addressing core challenges in Japan's autonomous bus market. The market faces unmet needs for robust after-sales service and local maintenance capabilities.

QCraft established QCraft Japan Corporation in June 2025. Headquartered in Fukuoka, QCraft Japan is fully responsible for the brand management, operations, sales, technical support, and localized cooperation of QCraft's full product line in Japan.

As the first company in Japan dedicated to providing professional after-sales services for L4 autonomous driving products, QCraft Japan will fill a critical gap in the local market.

As a global leader in the Robobus industry, QCraft's L4 autonomous driving solutions have been deployed in 26 cities worldwide, serving over 650,000 passenger trips. This extensive operational experience fully validates the technology's maturity and reliability.

The deployment of QCraft's Robobus in Japan will offer practical solutions to pressing societal issues exacerbated by an aging population, such as driver shortages and insufficient bus capacity.

This initiative aims to enhance public transportation efficiency and support Japan's transition towards a safer, greener, and more efficient smart transportation ecosystem.

Equipped with the latest generation intelligent driving system, QCraft's Robobus leverages mass-production-ready technology and local supply chains, optimized specifically for Japanese traffic conditions.

It achieves high versatility in fully driverless operations within confined areas like campuses, scenic areas, airports, and busy urban routes – addressing“last-mile” mobility challenges.

“Japan shows strong enthusiasm for cutting-edge technologies while maintaining the most stringent safety and quality standards,” said Dr. James Yu, co-founder and CEO of QCraft.

“Choosing Japan as a key strategic market deeply aligns with QCraft's philosophy of 'Safety First, Steady Progress' in advancing autonomous driving innovation.

“What we bring is a mature solution that has been extensively field-validated, is ready for commercial deployment, and is capable of providing reliable support for the development of smart transportation in Japan.”

Nobutaka Tonari, COO of QCraft Japan Corporation, says:”From Silicon Valley to Beijing, and now to Tokyo, QCraft's journey began with a shared vision – to create a better life through technology.

“We believe autonomous driving is not a distant future but a present reality achievable through smart collaboration. QCraft Japan looks forward to working closely with partners to write a new chapter for smart transportation.”

QCraft's booth (October 29 to November 7, Booth E7315, East Halls 7 and 8, Tokyo Big Sight) is at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.