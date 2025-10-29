1X Launches NEO, The First Consumer-Ready Humanoid Robot For Home Use

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) 1X launches new humanoid robot to 'redefine life at home'

October 29, 2025 by Sam Francis

1X has announced the pre-order launch of NEO, which it describes as“the world's first consumer-ready humanoid robot designed to transform life at home”.

The company says NEO automates everyday chores and offers personalized assistance so people can spend more time on the things that matter.

With intuitive, user-friendly features and a revolutionary hardware platform, NEO is the safest, most affordable, and most capable humanoid on Earth.

NEO brings the science-fiction idea of robots from the movie screen into reality – creating space for us to enjoy our time at home, instead of coming home just to do more work.

Bernt Børnich, CEO and founder, 1X, says:“Humanoids were long a thing of sci-fi... then they were a thing of research, but today – with the launch of NEO – humanoid robots become a product.

“Something that you and I can reach out and touch. NEO closes the gap between our imaginations and the world we live in, to the point where we can actually ask a humanoid robot for help, and help is granted.”

NEO 'does your chores'

The Chores feature allows owners to give NEO a list of tasks to complete around the home, schedule a time for when they want them completed, and come back to a cleaner space every day.

NEO can also handle chores in real time while you relax or work nearby. With the click of a button or a simple verbal command, NEO transforms into a personal housekeeper; tackling tasks like folding laundry, organizing shelves, and tidying spaces.

For any chore that NEO doesn't yet know, owners can schedule a 1X Expert to guide it through unknown tasks – helping NEO learn while getting the job done.

NEO provides 'personalized intelligence'

NEO is built to engage naturally while providing help and utility through conversation. With a built-in large language model (LLM), NEO gives owners instant access to knowledge and personalized assistance without relying on devices with screens.

Its Audio Intelligence allows NEO to recognize when it is being addressed, ensuring it listens and responds only when appropriate. Visual Intelligence adds contextual awareness – letting NEO use what it sees to enhance interactions, like recognizing ingredients on a kitchen counter and suggesting dishes to make.

Memory enables continuity across conversations, allowing NEO to recall past context and adapt its responses over time. From scheduling appointments and setting reminders for birthdays to keeping grocery lists and tracking progress in language lessons, not only does NEO free up time but also valuable mental space.

NEO operates autonomously and learns new skills over time

The core of the NEO experience is driven by AI. Each NEO will be able to have conversations, and navigate around the home to provide help where needed. NEO will arrive to early owners with the ability to handle basic tasks, and with continued use, learn and develop new skills.

From the first day, NEO performs functions like opening doors for guests, fetching items, and turning off the lights at night – and grows in abilities with every software update. Leveraging 1X's AI model, which is trained on real-world data, NEO is able to adapt to the world's most diverse environment: the home.

Revolutionary hardware platform

At the core of the NEO experience is a revolutionary hardware platform that succeeds 1X's prior models, (NEO Gamma and NEO Beta).

NEO is built with 1X's patented Tendon Drive that uses the highest-torque density motors on earth to drive its tendon-based transmissions. This one-of-a-kind actuation system creates gentle movements that make NEO uniquely safe and compliant around people.

NEO represents a generational leap in humanoid hardware with the addition of human-level dexterity (22 DOF Hands) and a head-to-toe soft body made of custom 3D lattice polymer structures.

At just 66 pounds (29.94 kg), NEO is capable of lifting 154 pounds (69.85 kg) and carrying 55 pounds (24.95 kg), and has a noise level of 22dB – making it quieter than a modern day refrigerator.

Additionally, NEO possesses built-in communication with Wifi, Bluetooth, and 5G as well as a three-stage speaker in the pelvis and chest area, giving owners a built-in mobile home entertainment system.

Consumer-friendly domestic design

NEO is approachable and comfortable to be around. NEO's essentialist design aims to complement living spaces rather than disrupt them – with organic neutral tones, and a soft knit suit and shoes.

Pricing and availability

NEO is now available for pre-order, with first orders shipping to consumer homes in 2026.

NEO will be available via 1X's online store and comes in three distinct colors (Tan, Gray, Dark Brown). Customers interested in owning one of the first NEOs can purchase Early Access for $20,000, which includes priority delivery in 2026. There will also be a subscription model offering of $499 per month.

1X will start delivering NEOs primarily in the US and expand to other markets starting in 2027.