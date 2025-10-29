Cartier Silver Announces Closing Of Upsized $2 Million Brokered Private Placement Led By Centurion One Capital

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Cartier Silver Corporation (CSE: CFE) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed today its previously announced upsized brokered private placement (see press releases dated October 8, 2025 and October 16, 2025) with Centurion One Capital Corp. (the "") acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner, by the issuance of an aggregate of 16,000,000 units ("") of the Company at a price of $0.125 per Unit (the "") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months from October 29, 2025 (the " Closing Date ").

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used for further exploration and drilling on the Company's Los Chorrillos Project in Potosí, Bolivia and general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent received: (i) a cash commission of $160,000; and (ii) an aggregate of 1,280,000 broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants "), with each such Broker Warrant entitling the holder to acquire a Share at a price of $0.125 for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date. The Company also paid a corporate finance fee to the Agent of $100,000 (which amount is equal to 5% of the gross proceeds realized by the Company from the sale of the Units), by the issuance of an aggregate of 800,000 Units at a price of $0.125 per Unit.

The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

Insiders of the Company (the " Insiders ") acquired an aggregate of 1,810,000 of the Units issued under the Offering. Each of the Insider's participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction", as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). A formal valuation was not required under MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on any of the stock exchanges specified in MI 61-101. Minority shareholder approval was also not required as the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction involving the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the Company's capitalization as of the date hereof.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the " U.S. Securities Act "), as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contact Information:

Cartier Silver Corporation

Thomas Larsen, Chief Executive Officer

(416) 360-8006

Email: ...

ABOUT CARTIER SILVER CORPORATION

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its recently acquired silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland & Labrador.

For further information please visit Cartier Silver's website at

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL CORP.

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts (including, without limitation, the use of proceeds from the Offering) are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from these "forward-looking statements".

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, into the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Cartier Silver Corporation