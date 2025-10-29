Foreign Fat Found: J&K Bans Loose Paneer

Representational photo

Jammu- In a decisive move to curb food adulteration and safeguard public health, the Jammu and Kashmir Government imposed an immediate ban on the manufacture, sale, distribution, import and transportation of loose paneer found to contain foreign fat.

The order, issued by Commissioner of Food Safety, Smita Sethi, comes in response to laboratory tests confirming the presence of beta-sitosterol-an indicator of vegetable or foreign fat-in paneer sourced from neighbouring states. The contamination renders the product unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

Authorities reported that multiple consignments of loose paneer were seized in recent weeks during enforcement drives, revealing serious violations. The products were transported and stored in unhygienic, non-refrigerated conditions, often without invoices, bills, or warranty declarations, making traceability and prosecution difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sethi said the prohibition has been enforced under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, citing 'serious health risks' posed by adulterated dairy products. She added that such practices also violate the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, which strictly prohibit the use of non-dairy fats in paneer.

“This step is essential to protect consumers from unsafe food and ensure fair practices in the food trade. All Food Business Operators must comply with the Act and related regulations at every stage of the supply chain,” the order states.