THAT's A WRAP ON A DAY FOR LOSERS, A NEW COMEDY FROM DIRECTOR J G CLARKE FEATURING THE INTERNET's A LIST

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Principal photography wrapped on A Day for Losers starring Jacob Sartorius, Dakota Lotus and Benji Krol. This bold coming-of-age comedy is the brand-new feature film from internationally-acclaimed Melbourne-based writer-director J G Clarke (Numbered Lives) and production companies Clarke Films and Cardinal Motion Pictures.

Produced by Clarke (Land of Bad, Numbered Lives) and David Lightfoot (Land of Bad, Numbered Lives), the film was shot exclusively on location in Melbourne, Australia, with a multi-week schedule at Melbourne High School. The story delivers a fresh, unapologetic take on high-school life, blending sharp wit and authentic dialogue. The key cast offer over 80 million followers on social media, highlighting Melbourne and the independent Australian film industry.

“We really hope [the cast's huge social media reach] will translate into audience numbers in the cinema with people getting behind this talented young cast,” said Clarke,“there's already been incredible reach across channels with millions of views already for the behind-the-scenes footage.”

During filming the cast enjoyed Baller's Nightclub, The Osborne and Zekkai whilst staying at the prestigious Royce Hotel. Sartorius celebrated his 24th birthday and was treated to Royal Stacks' burgers and cupcakes from The Cupcake Queen. For Krol, it was a return to the country where he spent a lot of time as a teenager with his family. This was Lotus's first time in Australia, with the Disney star keen to return for more projects down under.

“It's been such an incredible filming process, I've enjoyed my experience so much, I can't wait for everyone to watch A Day For Losers, it's going to be incredible.” Said Dakota Lotus.

Set within MacArthur Military Academy, the film follows disillusioned cadet, Ryan (Lotus), who impulsively promises his dream girl that he can throw the ultimate high-school party. Ryan's only hope to execute his plan is to team up with the school's most unlikely outsiders. The film explores themes of empowerment, identity, and the joy of embracing one's differences.

“We've been having the time of our lives making the film, and I just really hope everyone will watch it.” Said Jacob Sartorius.

This is Clarke's follow-up to his directorial debut, Numbered Lives, the psychological thriller starring Golden Globe winner Jeremy Piven, garnering 34 international festival awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Clarke's shift from thriller to comedy showcases his versatility while maintaining focus on authentic, character-driven narratives.

Now entering post-production, the film is set to release in 2026. The key cast will return for the premiere to be held in Melbourne.

SOCIALS

JACOB SARTORIUS (38.5M)

TikTok 23.5M @jacobsartorius

YouTube 2.9M @jacobsartorius

Instagram 11M @jacobsartorius

Facebook 1.1M /jacobsartorius

BENJI KROL

TikTok 34.8M @benjikrol

YouTube 4.3M @benjikrol

Instagram 2.3M @benjikrol

DAKOTA LOTUS

Instagram 211K @dakotalotus

TikTok 389.5k @dakotalotus

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Synopsis: At MacArthur Military School, where social cliques reign, disillusioned cadet Ryan has recklessly promised his dream girl he will throw the party to end all parties, but his only hope to pull it together is to win over the most unpopular kids at school... one by one.

Year: 2026

Genre: Comedy

Language: English

Country: Australia

Content Warning: CTC

Director: J G Clarke

Screenwriter: J G Clarke

Producers: James Clarke, David Lightfoot

Cast: Jacob Sartorius, Benji Krol, Dakota Lotus

KEY CAST

Jacob Sartorius plays Mathew, a wide-eyed new student navigating the academy's unforgiving social hierarchy. With over 40 million global followers, RIAA-certified gold records, and a recent film role alongside Academy Award winner Faye Dunaway, Sartorius brings an authenticity to the role, drawing from his own experiences with bullying and isolation.

Dakota Lotus completes the core trio as Ryan, the reluctant leader. Best known for breakout role on Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask the World, the 20-year-old actor, musician, and dancer embodies the film's energetic spirit.

Benji Krol portrays Connor, the seemingly perfect football star who is secretly struggling with identity and toxic friendships. Benji is an actor, model and producer known for his large social media following and as the co-founder of Lost Labs.

REPRESENTATION

Sartorius & Lotus: Michael Abrams of Michael Abrams Group.

Krol: Lost Labs