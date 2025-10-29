Capodagli Property Company Names Brian J. Pfistner, CCIM, As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GetNews)



Linden, New Jersey - October 29, 2025 - Capodagli Property Company (“CPC”) today announced that Brian J. Pfistner, CCIM has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, overseeing the company's fully integrated development, construction, and property-management platform, including its affiliate Meridia Living. Pfistner's mandate is clear: double the company's size over the next five years by accelerating approvals, executing with precision in the field, and elevating the resident experience across the portfolio.

Founded by George M. Capodagli in 1970, CPC is known for revitalizing overlooked corridors and delivering high-quality, attainable multifamily communities. The company's vertically integrated approach-site selection and entitlements through construction, lease-up, and long-term operations-has enabled CPC to move quickly while maintaining standards for quality, accountability, and service.

“Brian is the right leader for CPC's next chapter,” said George M. Capodagli, Founder of CPC.“He pairs rigorous operating discipline with a deep commitment to people-residents, partners, and our team. Under his leadership, we will scale responsibly while staying true to our promise of delivering communities that foster belonging.”

As CEO, he will lead a multi-year growth program targeting more than 5,000 additional apartments, guided by streamlined approvals, disciplined execution, and data-informed operations. The plan emphasizes smart capital allocation, strong partner relationships, and a consistent resident-first experience across the portfolio.

“We'll grow with precision and purpose,” said Brian J. Pfistner, CCIM.“Our focus is simple: protect timelines, deliver on budget, and continuously improve the Meridia resident experience. CPC's reputation was built on promises made, promises kept-and that will remain our north star as we scale.”

About Capodagli Property Company:

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development, construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects. Founded in 1970, they are recognized for their ability to envision thriving communities on underutilized assets, playing a major role in redeveloping these communities.

Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages over 6,000 rental apartments with over 4,000 units in the pipeline.

They are proud of their reputation for building and managing exceptional residential communities under the brand name“Meridia Living.” Meridia Living strives to ensure all the properties they manage are well maintained while instilling a sense of belonging towards their residents.

