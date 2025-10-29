Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|Year Ending December 31, 2025
| Year Ended December 31, 2024
|% Change 2024 to 2025 Midpoint
|Guidance Range
|(dollars in millions)
|Low
|High
|Total Revenue
|$
|352
|$
|357
|$
|328
|8.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|$
|113
|$
|118
|$
|95
|21.6
|%
|Capital Expenditures, net of government grant reimbursements
|$
|260
|$
|290
|$
|300
|(8.3
|)%
1 Further clarification and explanation of this non-GAAP measure can be found in the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release below.
The 2025 financial guidance presented above does not reflect any assumptions regarding the potential impacts of the evolving tariff environment and disruption and uncertainty caused by a U.S. government shutdown, including uncertainty regarding the timing of federal funding and grant payments. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA forecasts (which represents a forecast of a non-GAAP financial measure) because it cannot predict the special items that could arise without unreasonable effort.
Earnings Call Webcast
Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit
This release contains forward-looking statements and projections about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“should,”“could,” or“anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, changes in tariffs, new or changing regulatory requirements, disruption and uncertainty caused by a U.S. government shutdown, including uncertainty regarding the timing of federal funding and grant payments, changes in technologies, changes in competition, changing demand for our products and services, our ability to execute our business strategies, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
|SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets1, 3
|$
|41,935
|$
|43,499
|$
|128,131
|$
|131,546
|Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets2
|21,305
|15,100
|59,545
|41,311
|Commercial Fiber3
|19,957
|21,071
|59,052
|51,776
|RLEC & Other
|6,599
|7,929
|19,534
|18,013
|Service revenue and other
|89,796
|87,599
|266,262
|242,646
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization
|32,384
|34,415
|98,038
|94,941
|Selling, general and administrative
|29,791
|28,006
|90,526
|86,223
|Restructuring, integration and acquisition
|293
|1,673
|1,009
|13,616
|Depreciation and amortization
|34,492
|27,681
|99,053
|70,703
|Total operating expenses
|96,960
|91,775
|288,626
|265,483
|Operating loss
|(7,164
|)
|(4,176
|)
|(22,364
|)
|(22,837
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(6,789
|)
|(3,668
|)
|(17,684
|)
|(11,740
|)
|Other income, net
|1,589
|998
|5,337
|4,642
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(12,364
|)
|(6,846
|)
|(34,711
|)
|(29,935
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(2,974
|)
|(1,542
|)
|(7,141
|)
|(7,768
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(9,390
|)
|(5,304
|)
|(27,570
|)
|(22,167
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|41
|-
|1,923
|Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|216,805
|Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|41
|-
|218,728
|Net (loss) income
|(9,390
|)
|(5,263
|)
|(27,570
|)
|196,561
|Dividends on redeemable noncontrolling interest
|1,523
|1,638
|4,492
|1,638
|Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(10,913
|)
|$
|(6,901
|)
|$
|(32,062
|)
|$
|194,923
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted:
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.45
|)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|4.10
|Net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|3.65
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|55,150
|54,781
|55,083
|53,370
_______________________________________________________
|1.
|Revenue from residential and small and medium business (“SMB”) customers in Incumbent Broadband Markets is primarily earned through the Company's provision of data, video and voice services over primarily hybrid fiber coaxial cable and to a lesser extent FTTH networks in incumbent markets.
|2.
|Revenue from residential and SMB customers in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets is primarily earned through the Company's provision of data, video and voice services over FTTH networks in new greenfield expansion markets.
|3.
|Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management currently views these lines of business.
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,621
|$
|46,272
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,241 and $1,156, respectively
|25,309
|29,722
|Income taxes receivable
|3,308
|1,244
|Prepaid expenses and other
|16,754
|17,282
|Total current assets
|67,992
|94,520
|Investments
|16,344
|15,709
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,571,726
|1,438,538
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|157,386
|157,723
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|18,948
|19,548
|Deferred charges and other assets
|18,028
|14,235
|Total assets
|$
|1,850,424
|$
|1,740,273
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees
|$
|10,084
|$
|9,204
|Accounts payable
|76,870
|57,820
|Advanced billings and customer deposits
|16,811
|16,104
|Accrued compensation
|14,838
|16,283
|Current operating lease liabilities
|2,851
|3,060
|Accrued liabilities and other
|13,947
|12,100
|Total current liabilities
|135,401
|114,571
|Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees
|524,019
|407,675
|Other long-term liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|160,129
|167,716
|Benefit plan obligations
|5,122
|4,945
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|9,890
|10,794
|Other liabilities
|36,229
|33,525
|Total other long-term liabilities
|211,370
|216,980
|Commitments and contingencies
|Temporary equity:
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|86,956
|82,464
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,898 and 54,605 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid in capital
|155,390
|147,733
|Retained earnings
|736,935
|768,997
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|353
|1,853
|Total shareholders' equity
|892,678
|918,583
|Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,850,424
|$
|1,740,273
|SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(27,570
|)
|$
|196,561
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|218,728
|Loss from continuing operations
|(27,570
|)
|(22,167
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|97,611
|69,632
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,442
|1,071
|Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized
|7,970
|7,620
|Deferred income taxes
|(7,103
|)
|(7,768
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|1,481
|1,748
|Other, net
|(97
|)
|903
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:
|Accounts receivable
|2,234
|(630
|)
|Current income taxes
|187
|1,154
|Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
|(513
|)
|(123
|)
|Other assets
|(3,176
|)
|(3,045
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,462
|(583
|)
|Other deferrals and accruals
|531
|564
|Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
|74,459
|48,376
|Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
|(2,251
|)
|(6,405
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|72,208
|41,971
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(251,546
|)
|(226,452
|)
|Government grants received
|39,884
|11,094
|Proceeds from escrow related to business acquisition
|6,471
|-
|Cash disbursed for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(5,000
|)
|(347,411
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets and other
|276
|1,846
|Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
|(209,915
|)
|(560,923
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations
|-
|305,827
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(209,915
|)
|(255,096
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from credit facility borrowings
|125,000
|50,000
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(7,607
|)
|(4,843
|)
|Payments for debt issuance and amendment costs
|(951
|)
|(4,570
|)
|Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable noncontrolling interest, net of financing fees paid
|-
|79,380
|Taxes paid for equity award issuances
|(1,035
|)
|(1,671
|)
|Payments for financing arrangements and other
|(1,351
|)
|(1,327
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|114,056
|116,969
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(23,651
|)
|(96,156
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|46,272
|139,255
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|22,621
|$
|43,099
|Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information
|Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized
|$
|(16,272
|)
|$
|(8,935
|)
|Income taxes paid
|$
|1,955
|$
|(6,657
|)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of Loss from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company's business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company's ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(9,390
|)
|$
|(5,304
|)
|$
|(27,570
|)
|$
|(22,167
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|34,492
|27,681
|99,053
|70,703
|Interest expense
|6,789
|3,668
|17,684
|11,740
|Other income, net
|(1,589
|)
|(998
|)
|(5,337
|)
|(4,642
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(2,974
|)
|(1,542
|)
|(7,141
|)
|(7,768
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,066
|1,384
|7,970
|7,620
|Restructuring, integration and acquisition
|293
|1,673
|1,009
|13,616
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|29,687
|$
|26,562
|$
|85,668
|$
|69,102
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|33
|%
|30
|%
|32
|%
|28
|%
Supplemental Information
In the below table, Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.
Operating Statistics
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Homes and businesses passed (1)
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|248,002
|234,366
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|400,323
|319,511
|Total homes and businesses passed
|648,325
|553,877
|Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|111,900
|111,320
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|82,662
|59,266
|Broadband Data
|194,562
|170,586
|Video
|36,601
|41,192
|Voice
|26,477
|25,150
|Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC)
|257,640
|236,928
|Residential & SMB Penetration (2)
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|45.1
|%
|47.5
|%
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|20.6
|%
|18.5
|%
|Broadband Data
|30.0
|%
|30.8
|%
|Video
|5.6
|%
|7.4
|%
|Voice
|4.4
|%
|4.7
|%
|Fiber route miles
|18,077
|16,357
|Total fiber miles (3)
|1,957,272
|1,825,122
______________________________________________________
|(1
|)
|Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
|(2
|)
|Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
|(3
|)
|Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.
|Residential & SMB ARPU
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Residential & SMB Revenue:
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|27,635
|27,834
|83,360
|83,276
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|18,325
|12,980
|51,009
|35,014
|Broadband Data
|$
|45,960
|$
|40,814
|$
|134,369
|$
|118,290
|Video
|13,947
|14,495
|42,901
|43,768
|Voice
|2,573
|2,594
|7,689
|7,706
|Other
|760
|696
|2,717
|3,093
|Total Residential & SMB Revenue
|$
|63,240
|$
|58,599
|$
|187,676
|$
|172,857
|Average RGUs:
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|111,865
|111,224
|111,724
|110,722
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|79,530
|56,290
|73,637
|50,447
|Broadband Data
|191,395
|167,514
|185,361
|161,169
|Video
|37,080
|41,630
|38,137
|41,789
|Voice
|26,292
|24,985
|26,077
|24,768
|ARPU: (1)
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|$
|82.34
|$
|83.42
|$
|82.90
|$
|83.57
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|$
|76.81
|$
|76.87
|$
|76.97
|$
|77.12
|Broadband Data
|$
|80.03
|$
|81.22
|$
|80.55
|$
|81.55
|Video
|$
|125.38
|$
|116.07
|$
|124.99
|$
|116.37
|Voice
|$
|32.62
|$
|34.61
|$
|32.76
|$
|34.57
______________________________________________________
|(1
|)
|Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.
Shentel updated the presentation of certain revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business. This reclassification also resulted in updated ARPU values for the prior period.
