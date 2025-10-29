403
Brazilian Oil Producer Prio Executes Strategic Financial Move For Major Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant financial restructuring, Brazilian energy company Prio has increased its social capital by R$ 2 billion (approximately $380 million).
This was not a cash infusion from new investors but an internal reclassification, moving existing reserves to formally reinforce the company's capital base.
While the maneuver does not immediately change Prio's cash position, it strategically positions the company for its next major act. This accounting shift is directly tied to Prio's ambitious plan to acquire the remaining 60% stake in the large Peregrino offshore oi field.
The acquisition from Norway's Equinor is a monumental deal, valued at R$ 17.6 billion (roughly $3.35 billion). Securing full ownership and operatorship of this asset represents a transformative step for the company.
Prio's surge signals Brazil's rise as a new energy powerhouse
The sequence reveals the rise of a formidable, homegrown Brazilian player. Prio, which reported a robust first-quarter profit of R$ 1.85 billion (about $352 million), is using its financial strength to pursue aggressive growth.
This move is a calculated bet on scaling up, with analysts projecting the Peregrino field could help push Prio 's production beyond 200,000 barrels of oil per day by 2026. For a global audience, this is more than a corporate announcement.
It is a window into how a new breed of agile national companies in emerging markets is leveraging financial engineering to challenge international energy giants and capture strategic resources, signaling a shift in the global energy order.
