Fubo Stock Gains As Disney Merger Creates Sixth-Largest Pay TV Platform In US



Disney now holds approximately 70% of the combined company, with Fubo shareholders retaining about 30%.

Shares of Fubo (FUBO) jumped in morning trade on Wednesday after the company announced it had completed its previously announced merger with Disney's (DIS) Hulu + Live TV business.

FUBO's stock gained as much as 8%, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumping to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' territory and chatter surging to 'high' from 'normal' levels over the past day.

Meanwhile, DIS' stock edged 0.8% lower in morning trade, but retail sentiment improved to 'neutral' from 'bearish' territory and chatter increased to 'normal' from 'low' levels over the past day.

The company said the merger creates a virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) with nearly 6 million subscribers in North America, making it the sixth-largest Pay TV company in the U.S.

Streaming Giants Unite

The combined business will maintain Fubo and Hulu + Live TV as separate services, offering multiple plan tiers and distinct apps. Disney will provide a $145 million term loan to Fubo in 2026 as part of the transaction. Management expects cost, revenue, and operational synergies from content optimization, advertising integration, and marketing efficiencies.

“Together with Disney, we're creating a more flexible streaming ecosystem that gives consumers greater choice, while driving profitability and sustainable growth.”

– David Gandler, Co-founder and CEO, Fubo

The Fubo advertising sales group will transition to Disney's advertising organization to deliver data-driven campaigns, while Fubo's existing management team will continue to operate both businesses. Disney now holds approximately 70% of the combined company, with Fubo shareholders retaining about 30%.

A newly seated board blends leadership from Disney and Fubo, including Andy Bird, CBE, as independent chairman and David Gandler as CEO.

FUBO's stock has gained 195% this year and more than 110% over the past 12 months.

