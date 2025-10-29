Microsoft Hit By Azure, 365 Service Disruptions Ahead Of Q3 Results

Microsoft (MSFT) was hit by outages in its Azure cloud and 365 services on Wednesday, just hours before its scheduled quarterly earnings release later in the day.

MSFT's stock edged 0.5% lower in midday trade. Users across regions reported being unable to access Microsoft's platforms, including websites and applications dependent on Azure infrastructure, such as Xbox Live, Copilot, Office 365, Hotmail, and OneDrive.

According to Downdetector data, the problems began around 11:40 a.m. ET. The platform showed there were over 20,000 reported issues with Microsoft Azure and 11,000 on Microsoft 365. It also flagged an uptick in issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS), with more than 6,000 users reporting problems.

Microsoft has acknowledged the disruption on its Azure and Microsoft 365 support accounts on X. Meanwhile, the AWS status page did not reflect any ongoing issues.

Source: @AzureSupport/X

Source: @Microsoft365Status/X

