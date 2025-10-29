Blink Charging Teams With Miami World Tower To Install EV Chargers For Residents And Guests

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a new agreement with Miami World Tower. This collaboration will include the installation of 10 Blink-owned, Series 7 ISO EV charging stations to support residents and guests of the luxury high-rise apartment complex in Downtown Miami.

Miami World Tower is located in the heart of Miami Worldcenter, a dynamic new destination offering elite shopping, dining and entertainment experiences adjacent to the Miami-Dade Kaseya Arena, home to the Miami Heat. With a central location, unique accessibility, ample parking and tree-lined avenues, Miami Worldcenter is an exceptional environment for residents, visitors and tourists to explore, engage and socialize in.

“We're excited to be working with the Miami World Tower team to bring Blink's charging technology and services to such a vibrant location and future-focused multifamily complex,” said Christopher Carr, Senior VP of Sales and Business Development at Blink Charging.“Multi-family EV infrastructure and accessibility are among the keys to opening EV adoption up to a broader audience, moving forward the progress and acceptance of EV technology. Under the Blink-owned business model, Blink will manage the entire lifecycle of these charging stations, from installation to operation and maintenance. This collaboration with Miami World Tower not only boosts the complex's sustainability initiatives but also provides residents with reliable, advanced solutions for Miami's evolving mobility needs.”

The new charging stations are installed and available for use.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

