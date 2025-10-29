Druid AI / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

At Symbiosis 4, its flagship event, Druid AI Unveiled Self-Building Enterprise AI Agents

29.10.2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Druid AI, the US-headquartered AI innovator, today launched its boldest evolution to date at Symbiosis 4 in London: Virtual Authoring Teams - a new generation of self-building AI agents that can design, test, and deploy other AI agents. This milestone positions Druid AI as the human-centric orchestration layer for enterprise-scale autonomy.



Druid AI now mirrors real-world Centers of Excellence, effectively acting as a "factory" for AI-driven automation. Following this innovation, powered by DRUID's Conductor orchestration engine, enterprise automation moves beyond fragmented tools and into measurable business outcomes, with ROI tracking built into every workflow. Proving its mission to make AI accessible to everyone, Druid AI's framework enables business users to co-create intelligent agents through natural interaction up to 10× faster, while technical teams scale delivery at enterprise speed: 25+ agents per month with full orchestration and compliance control. "With Druid, AI actually works. It reasons. It tests itself. It delivers outcomes you can trust, with transparency, accuracy, and control built-in", says Joe Kim, CEO at Druid AI. "Companies can finally orchestrate technology, data, and human expertise into one intelligent, accountable system. Companies can now deliver ROI for today and innovate for the future." The company also unveiled the Druid Agentic Marketplace, a curated ecosystem of ready-to-deploy AI agents for sectors such as banking, healthcare, higher education, and insurance. Each solution delivers faster time-to-value with AI, built on enterprise-grade governance and security, providing a direct path to agentic AI. In line with these innovations, Druid AI revealed its refreshed brand and visual identity, emphasizing proof over promises. The three pillars on which it stands - Control, Accuracy, and Results - reflect DRUID's human-centric mission: transparent, explainable AI that delivers real business impact. and improves the quality of life. With over 65 new features announced and deep integration across platforms like Genesys, Microsoft, Avaya, Oracle, and Salesforce, Druid AI continues to empower enterprises to helping people orchestrate AI, systems, and data into one intelligent flow, where every interaction creates value. From U.S. government agencies and national healthcare systems to global telecoms and university networks, Druid's Agentic AI platform is already powering +100 million real-world interactions monthly. Media contact:



