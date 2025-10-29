Win-River Resort & Casino Selects Quick Custom Intelligence Enterprise Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Win-River Resort & Casino are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will elevate the gaming and hospitality experience in Northern California. This collaboration brings together Win-River's commitment to guest excellence and QCI's advanced, AI-driven analytics to usher in a new era of operational intelligence and innovation.

By deploying the QCI Enterprise Platform, Win-River Resort & Casino will gain powerful, real-time insights into player behavior, marketing performance, and operational efficiency. The system will empower team members across departments to make data-driven decisions, improve guest engagement, and deliver a more personalized experience.

“This is an exciting step forward for Win-River Resort & Casino,” said Don Hayward, General Manager of Win-River Resort & Casino.“The QCI Enterprise Platform will enable us to efficiently evaluate multiple sources of gaming data for analysis of operational insights. With these advanced tools, we can enhance player satisfaction, streamline operations, and continue to deliver the exceptional experience our guests have come to expect. Partnering with QCI reinforces our dedication to innovation and operational excellence.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“We deeply value partnerships built on trust, shared vision, and a passion for progress. From the beginning, the Win-River team demonstrated a forward-thinking approach and a genuine commitment to leveraging technology to elevate guest experiences. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for operational intelligence and guest engagement in the region.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations-combining Win-River's hospitality leadership with QCI's cutting-edge technology to deliver a next-generation gaming experience.

ABOUT Win-River Resort & Casino

Located in Redding, California, Win-River Resort & Casino is Northern California's premier destination for gaming, entertainment and relaxation. Guests enjoy over 500 slot machines, table games, and bingo, along with a comfortable hotel, outdoor pool and a variety of dining options. Book your visit now at .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354