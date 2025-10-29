Bitnasdaq Takes Center Stage At GITEX Global 2025 And Expand North Star In Dubai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BitNasdaq Joins Forces with Capital, HSBC, and Others to Showcase Innovation in Digital Assets

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 GITEX Global Crypto and Blockchain Technology Summit, one of the world's premier events in digital finance, has officially commenced in Dubai, UAE. Organized under the auspices of the Dubai government, the event has brought together more than 6,000 leading blockchain, fintech, and digital asset enterprises, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors, reaffirming its position as the most influential gathering for the global cryptocurrency and technology community.







BitNasdaq, a globally recognized digital asset exchange, was invited by the Dubai government to exhibit at this prestigious event. The company showcased its innovative digital ecosystem and native token, BNQ (CoinBull), alongside HSBC, one of the world's largest and most respected financial institutions.

With neighboring booths, BitNasdaq and HSBC became focal points of the summit, attracting strong attention from institutional investors, global media, and blockchain professionals across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.



UAE Government's Commitment to the Digital Economy

The summit witnessed unprecedented high-profile attendance, including the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who inaugurated the exhibition alongside senior government officials. Their participation underscored the UAE government's firm commitment to fostering the blockchain and digital asset sectors, marking the highest level of royal involvement in GITEX history.

A Record-Breaking Event

Spanning four days, the summit is expected to welcome more than 300,000 attendees, setting a new record for GITEX Global and surpassing all previous editions. Exhibitors from around the world are presenting their latest innovations in cryptocurrency exchanges, blockchain networks, AI-driven financial technologies, and Web3 applications, solidifying GITEX Global's role as the definitive platform for global blockchain leaders and investors.

BitNasdaq's Vision for Global Expansion and Innovation

Commenting on the participation, a BitNasdaq spokesperson stated:

“Dubai is emerging as a global hub for digital finance and technological innovation. BitNasdaq is committed to expanding its presence across the Middle East and beyond, integrating our BNQ ecosystem with our digital asset trading platform to unlock new opportunities for users, investors, and partners worldwide.”

