Poobahai Raises $2 Million Seed Round To Make AI-Built Blockchains Mainstream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by AI and Web3 Experts, the Fort Worth-Based Startup Secures Backing from Early Ethereum and Cosmos Investor FourTwoAlpha Ltd

Fort Worth, TX, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PoobahAI, the AI-powered no-code platform empowering creators, entrepreneurs, and builders to launch decentralized Web3 applications, tokenized ecosystems, and AI agents in just weeks without technical barriers, today announced it has raised $2 million in seed funding from FourTwoAlpha Ltd, a British Virgin Islands-based firm with prior investments in Ethereum, Cosmos, and other frontier AI-Web3 projects.











The round will accelerate product scaling for its recently launched flagship MCP Server, a first-of-its-kind infrastructure layer connecting AI agents directly to blockchains, and drive go-to-market initiatives to expand its more than 4,000-person waitlist across North America, Europe, and Asia.

In an era where Web3's decentralized promise remains gated behind complex code and steep expertise curves, Poobah AI is breaking those barriers with its AI-driven no-code platform. By combining advanced intelligence with intuitive tools, the company enables innovators, from solo builders to enterprise teams, to deploy autonomous Web3 ecosystems featuring tokenized assets, cross-chain AI agents, and scalable dApps. The result is development up to 60% faster and 90% percent more cost-efficient, unlocking new creative potential across decentralized finance, gaming, and beyond.

The newly launched MCP Server, engineered ahead of this funding milestone, is the first infrastructure layer to bridge AI agents with decentralized networks, enabling seamless multi-chain operations and transforming static blockchains into dynamic, self-sustaining systems. With additional AI tools entering public beta soon, Poobah AI is igniting a creator economy where ideas rapidly scale into tokenized, autonomous realities.

"Web3 holds the keys to a truly open internet, yet it's trapped in a cage of code and complexity," said

Fuel for Acceleration

The $2 million raise will fund PoobahAI's aggressive roadmap in AI-Web3 convergence that's already commanding a 4,000-strong waitlist of visionary builders worldwide:



Product: Scale the MCP Server and AI tool suite with upcoming public beta launches.

Community: Grow its existing 4,000-person waitlist through university and builders programs across North America, Europe, and Asia. Partnerships: Onboard blockchain ecosystems and enterprises through PoobahAI's chain-licensing model, already in pilot with leading Layer 1s.

A Strategic Investment from an Industry Veteran

For FourTwoAlpha Ltd, an early participant in both the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems, the investment represents a strategic bet on the convergence of AI and decentralized computing.

"PoobahAI is building the connective tissue between intelligent systems and distributed networks," said a spokesperson for FourTwoAlpha Ltd. "Just as Ethereum democratized programmability with smart contracts, PoobahAI is making AI-native blockchains accessible to anyone. This positions PoobahAI as an indispensable force in tomorrow's digital frontier."

About PoobahAI

PoobahAI is an AI-powered no-code platform democratizing Web3 development, empowering entrepreneurs, innovators, and developers to turn ideas into blockchains, tokens, and MVPs in weeks, not months. Founded in July 2025 by AI and Web3 experts Dana Love, PhD, Brendan Cooper, Mant Hawkins, and Leif Sørensen, PoobahAI fuses cutting-edge AI with blockchain to cut development time by 60% and costs by 90%. At launch, PoobahAI offers a multi-chain CLI, a drag-and-drop App Builder powered by more than three dozen audited Digital Objects, and nearly a dozen showcase applications spanning real-world asset tokenization, secure cross-chain DeFi swaps without bridges, and a robust NFT auction platform.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



CONTACT: Conor McLarnon Conor at lunapr