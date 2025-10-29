Anomalo Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind AI Data Analyst With Google Cloud, Databricks And Snowflake

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the company reinventing enterprise data quality, today introduced AIDA, Anomalo's Intelligent Data Analyst, an AI data analyst built directly on top of its data quality platform. With AIDA, every data user from analyst to executives can interact with their data using natural language, surfacing insights instantly and knowing that every answer comes from monitored high-quality datasets.

“AIDA brings together the years of machine learning, profiling and data quality intelligence we've built at Anomalo into a reasoning engine that truly understands enterprise data,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo.“By harnessing that same intelligence layer, AIDA gives every data user superpowers by enabling them to ask questions, explore and act on their data with speed and confidence that simply wasn't possible before.”

What makes AIDA unique is that it is powered by Anomalo's intelligence layer – comprising all the context that Anomalo obtains when it monitors data for data quality. This includes Anomalo's unsupervised machine learning which continuously detects changes in any monitored data, its rich data profiling, as well as the many insights Anomalo regularly obtains through both out of the box and custom data quality checks.

Traditionally used for detecting data quality issues, this intelligence layer now enables AIDA to reason about data in a way that no other AI can. AIDA is not just a chatbot sitting on top of data. It is a self-reinforcing system natively integrated into Anomalo's data quality platform. This means that users can not only ask questions, create visualizations, and investigate anomalies but they can create new data quality checks directly through a chat interface – thus feeding discoveries back into the monitoring layer powering trust for the world's largest data estates.

AIDA was built in conjunction with the world's leading data and AI innovators-Google Cloud, Databricks and Snowflake-to bring the best of data quality and the best of AI together. AIDA leverages Anomalo's existing out-of-the-box connectors to more than 17 different data sources, including Google BigQuery, Databricks and Snowflake. AIDA adds to the depth of these integrations by uniquely leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, Databricks Mosaic AI and Snowflake Cortex AI as AI service layers and can connect to supported large language models including Google's Gemini models and Anthropic's Claude.

This provides flexibility for Anomalo customers to choose their own models. The result is a powerful combination of data quality and reasoning that delivers insights and answers enterprises can trust, powered by the most advanced AI systems in the world.

Naveen Punjabi, Director, Analytics & GenAI Partnerships, Google Cloud, said:“AIDA is an example of what's possible when trusted data quality meets cutting-edge AI. By combining Anomalo's rich data context and monitoring intelligence with Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, enterprises can now reason over high-quality data with greater confidence and speed. Together, we're helping customers unlock trusted insights that drive real business outcomes.”

Stephen Orban, SVP Product Ecosystem and Partnerships, Databricks, said:“Customers consistently tell us they want to build AI agents they can trust, meaning they're grounded in high-quality, contextual data. By integrating with Databricks Mosaic AI, Anomalo AIDA intelligently alerts and notifies customers with context for their personalized data. Knowledge of metadata and quality metrics allows customers to create unique insights for their business and roles."

Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake, said:“Anomalo was selected for investment because their approach to data quality begins with a fundamental understanding of the data. With the introduction of AIDA and its seamless integration into Snowflake Cortex AI, that same core intelligence now empowers enterprises to reason over their data. Together, we are focused on enabling customers to generate trusted, contextual insights natively within the platform. This partnership is key to accelerating AI innovation without impacting governance or security.”

AIDA marks the next step in Anomalo's mission to bring trusted data quality to all data users. For enterprises that demand confidence in their data, Anomalo already delivers data quality without compromise by eliminating the common trade-offs between depth and breadth, automation and control, ease of use and enterprise-grade security. With AIDA, that foundation now extends from monitoring data to understanding it. By combining Anomalo's proven quality platform with an intelligent, context-aware analyst, organizations can move faster, make confident decisions and fully prepare their data for the AI era.

About Anomalo

Anomalo is reinventing enterprise data quality with an AI-powered data quality platform. Anomalo uses machine learning to replace traditional rules-based systems and automatically detect and alert teams about data quality issues across both structured and unstructured data. With seamless integrations across the entire data stack, Anomalo ensures customers can confidently operate with data and AI before data quality impacts downstream business decisions, customer-facing applications and machine learning models. Anomalo is backed by Databricks Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, SignalFire, Smith Point Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit .

