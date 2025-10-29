Telnyx Deploys Gpus In Sydney, Delivering Low-Latency Voice AI Across APAC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Telnyx extends its AI-at-the-edge network to APAC, enabling real-time, human-like voice experiences worldwide.

Sydney, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the full-stack conversational AI platform, today announced the launch of GPU infrastructure in Sydney, Australia. The deployment follows Telnyx's recent rollout of HD voice capabilities in Australia, and is part of a broader global expansion that includes APAC and MENA, marking another step in the company's mission to deliver instant, reliable AI voice experiences worldwide.

AI Compute at the Edge, Now in APAC

By colocating GPUs directly alongside its telephony Point of Presence (PoP) in Sydney, Telnyx now supports programmable voice capabilites in the region, and process Voice AI interactions locally, reducing round-trip times (RTT) to under 200ms. This architecture doesn't just reduce latency, it ensures calls stay crystal clear and resilient, solving a major pain point for businesses in the region, struggling with slow, low-quality, and unreliable AI voice solutions.

“Voice AI only works in production if it feels instant,” said Ian Reither, COO and Co-Founder of Telnyx.“With GPUs now running in Sydney, right next to our telecom infrastructure, we're extending our global rollout of AI-at-the-edge. Enterprises across APAC get high‐quality, prorgammable communications that keep conversations natural, leading to more engaging experiences and higher CX.”

Bringing Global Voice AI Closer to APAC Customers

This GPU deployment builds on Telnyx's earlier Sydney office opening in Martin Place, where dedicated sales and engineering teams are already supporting local customers. Telnyx already serves more than 1,000 enterprises across APAC, ranging from fintech startups to established leaders in healthcare and logistics.

With GPUs co-located at our Sydney PoP, HD voice available on Australian numbers, and a growing local team on the ground, those organizations can now power mission-critical AI applications with the performance, compliance, and reliability they need, all backed by Telnyx's private global telecom backbone.

A Growing Global Footprint

The Sydney launch builds on Telnyx's expanding global network, which now includes 17+ Points of Presence (PoPs) and GPU deployments across North America, Europe, and APAC. This distributed architecture ensures enterprises can deliver consistent, real-time experiences for customers everywhere in the world.

“With each GPU deployment, we're building the global foundation for intelligent, AI-powered communications,” added Reither.“Our vision is simple: Voice AI that feels as natural as a human conversation, no matter where you are.”

About Telnyx

Telnyx is the only platform that unites global carrier-grade communications infrastructure with low-latency AI. By colocating GPU infrastructure directly adjacent to our global PoPs, Telnyx empowers developers to build scalable, human-like Voice AI that's faster, cheaper, and more secure than alternatives. With 17+ telephony PoPs, a private IP backbone, and programmable APIs, businesses worldwide trust Telnyx to deploy real-time, enterprise-grade Voice AI agents at scale.

