KFSHRC Treats 200 Patients With CAR-T Therapy And Launches Local Manufacturing

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has treated more than 200 patients with genetically modified T-cell therapy since 2020, targeting aggressive blood cancers resistant to standard treatment. The milestone demonstrates the hospital's expertise in advanced immunotherapy and aligns with its mission to be the preferred destination for specialized, precision-based healthcare.

KFSHRC has achieved a major breakthrough in precision medicine by successfully treating its first patient with locally manufactured CAR-T cell therapy. The treatment, part of an initial clinical trial for patients with treatment-resistant acute lymphoblastic leukemia, positions KFSHRC as the region's leader in manufacturing and delivering this advanced immunotherapy.

KFSHRC's ability to provide CAR-T therapy reflects the advancement of the Kingdom's biotechnology ecosystem. Delivering this treatment demands cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, world-class expertise in genetic engineering and clinical research, and stringent quality and safety standards. By integrating research, development, and clinical delivery under one roof, KFSHRC joins an elite group of global institutions leading the precision medicine revolution.

This milestone is being highlighted at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, an event attended by international and local healthcare leaders, policymakers, and specialists. The hospital is using the platform to showcase its comprehensive range of advanced therapeutic capabilities, from gene and cell therapy to robotic surgery, embryonic genetic diagnosis, and organ transplantation.

CAR-T cell therapy represents one of the most innovative advances in cancer treatment. The therapy works by extracting immune cells from a patient's blood, genetically modifying them to recognize and attack cancer cells, and then reinfusing them back into the patient's body. Once reintroduced, these engineered cells actively seek out and destroy cancer cells.

KFSHRC is progressively expanding its gene therapy production capabilities to support the Kingdom's National Biotechnology Strategy, spearheaded by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The strategy positions Saudi Arabia as a global leader in life sciences innovation while building a robust local biotechnology sector and improving citizens' well-being.

This milestone reflects KFSHRC's leadership in advancing the Kingdom's healthcare system. The shift from importing advanced therapies to producing them domestically strengthens Saudi Arabia's path toward therapeutic independence and ensures patients have access to world-class specialized treatments.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.