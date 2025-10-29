Alphaton Capital Announces Strategic Investment In GPU Infrastructure To Power Cocoon Decentralized AI Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Deploy Significant GPU and Data Center Resources Following Cocoon's Launch Announcement at Blockchain Life

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital (Nasdaq: ATON), a leading digital asset infrastructure company focused on Telegram and the TON blockchain ecosystem, today announced its intention to make a substantial investment in high-performance GPUs and data center infrastructure to support Cocoon, the Confidential Compute Open Network unveiled today by Telegram founder Pavel Durov at Blockchain Life.

Cocoon represents a breakthrough in decentralized AI infrastructure, enabling secure and private AI inference through a distributed network where application developers compensate GPU owners with TON cryptocurrency for processing inference requests. Telegram will serve as the network's first major customer, utilizing Cocoon for confidential AI queries while investing heavily in promoting the network across its global ecosystem of hundreds of millions of users.

"The launch of Cocoon marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of blockchain technology, data protection and artificial intelligence," said Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaTON Capital. "We recognize the transformative potential of a decentralized, privacy-preserving AI inference network, and we are committed to becoming a cornerstone contributor to this ecosystem. Our investment in enterprise-grade GPU infrastructure will help ensure Cocoon has the computational capacity needed to serve Telegram and other major applications from day one."

AlphaTON Capital plans to deploy a fleet of GPUs, including next-generation high-memory models optimized for AI inference workloads, across strategically located data center facilities. The company's infrastructure will be designed to deliver exceptional uptime reliability and processing capacity for the most demanding model architectures, including DeepSeek, Qwen, and other leading AI frameworks.

"Privacy and security are paramount in the AI era," added Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of AlphaTON Capital. "Cocoon's confidential compute architecture addresses a critical market need, and we're excited to provide the robust infrastructure that will help make private AI inference accessible at scale. As both TON ecosystem participants and infrastructure providers, we're uniquely positioned to support this network's growth."

The Cocoon network is scheduled to launch in November 2025, following the collection of applications from app developers and GPU providers. AlphaTON Capital's participation underscores the company's strategic focus on next-generation TON blockchain and Telegram-based AI applications.

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and potential strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ATON.

AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

Cocoon is a newly announced decentralized network for executing AI inference securely and privately in Telegram, where app developers reward GPU owners with TON for processing inference requests. For more information, visit

