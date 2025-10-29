Peachscore Welcomes 91 Startups From 21 Countries To Its Global Data-Driven Accelerator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore proudly welcomes 91 pioneering startups from 21 countries and 26 industries into Cohorts 22 and 23 of its Global Data-Driven Accelerator Program. From cutting-edge AI and digital health to clean energy, blockchain, and education technology, these founders are redefining what is possible through innovation, data, and impact at scale.





Each company brings a distinctive vision, yet all share one goal: building smarter, faster, and more sustainable businesses through data-driven acceleration. Together, they represent a global community of entrepreneurs committed to solving meaningful problems and shaping industries of the future.

“Every startup in these cohorts is proof that data-driven growth is not a concept, it's a discipline,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co-Founder and COO of Peachscore.“We're giving founders the platform and ecosystem to measure what matters, act on insights, and scale in ways that are efficient, transparent, and founder-first.”

More than 83% of these startups are at the Pre-Seed stage, with 17% at Seed, reflecting Peachscore's commitment to supporting founders at their earliest and most critical stages. By meeting startups where they are and equipping them with AI-powered insights, mentorship, and investor visibility, Peachscore helps transform promising ideas into investor-ready, scalable ventures.

Peachscore's equity-free, data-driven accelerator is redefining how founders grow. By combining transparency, real-time analytics, and global exposure, Peachscore helps entrepreneurs make smarter decisions, accelerate growth, and achieve measurable results. Through its AI-powered platform, founders gain 4X more visibility to over 30,000 investors worldwide via the Dealum integration, along with access to $2 million in partner perks and credits. With a community spanning more than 90 countries, Peachscore empowers founders everywhere to turn vision into traction and traction into sustainable growth.

Meet the visionary founders driving the next wave of innovation:

Administrative Services

G'day Gateway – Benjamin Nichol –



Advertising and Marketing

Pagewheel – Rachel Miller –

Apps



Orcho – Daksh Guard –

Formula Live Pulse – Simone Scanu –

PerfAI, Inc. – Intesar Mohammed –

Perfect Practice – Rick Emery – The Drop – Shawn Horace –



Biotechnology



Coriander Labs – Matthew Prout –

Dendropharm – Sam More – Sequegenics – Dario Dilernia –



Blockchain



Kalima Blockchain – André Legendre – Numeraire Future Trends – Marsha Lipton –



Community and Lifestyle



DatingSphere – Ming Li –

Sympathiq Ltd – Irina Duisimbekova – Venn – Zed Truong –



Education



BRiDDG – Sara Bavar –

Happy Whole Human SL – Lisa Leit –

Know All Music – Justine Blicq –

LifeSpark Labs – Amber Trivedi – Panthea Group – Maryam Saif –



Energy



Evolve Energy Inc – Raul Dominguez –

inGeniti, Inc. – Bhartendu Sinha – Rangeway Energy – Zak Winnick –



Events

Jump for Joy Rentals – Stephanie Manka –



Finance and Banking



4-D Resources Advisory LLC – Lachlan Hughson –

Doblox – Morteza Zandieh –

FundingHope – Dorian Dickinson –

Qyvo – Jozef Juchniewicz –

Rafd Dijital – Maiyam Alotibi Securter Systems Inc. – Steve Epstein –



Food and Beverage



Fihi Nutrition – Suraj Meharwade – Mahogany Rose & Co – Tashia Mustafa

Gaming

SwapDotz – Oliver Otcasek –



Hardware

Davis Tool Systems Inc. – Eric Davis –



Health Care



ARFID Buddy – Eunice Bankole –

Conult Health Analytics – Douceur Tengu –

Dynamic Medical Concepts – Ian Smith

Enbodie – Darren Crowder –

MPH Nexora – Nigel Blair –

Radiance Concierge Nursing – Deven James –

Sentari AI – Victor Bian – Swiftsure Innovations Inc. – Deanne McCarthy –

Information Technology



AI Nova Solutions – Saif Ali –

Askitect – Zuoda He –

Automaticall – Bahram Ahmedzade –

datajoi – David Wrench –

Kookies – Arun Kumar

Northern Blue Marketing Inc. – Richard Evers –

Quantum Links AI Limited – Tariq Syed

Quikzer – Kay Bolden – ShelfEx LLC – Gaurav Sethi –

IOT

keocam – Brian Pemberton –

Manufacturing

Fractalitics – Bogdan Iuga –

Media and Entertainment



Become. Media Platform Inc. – Emma Norton –

Creator CoreForge – Sarmed Shafi –

FilmDin - Arian Khoroushi -

Good Stream AI – Mark Zherdin –

Host Planet – James Varley –

Novacast – Cahill Camden –

Paikü – Ionel Munoz –

Storywork – Oliver Vanicsek – TV Feeder Inc. – Jason Gilbert –

Retail



Alli CBD Marketplace – Casey Patterson –

Certisfied HQ – Daniel Gbenle – Poppy Furniture Ltd – Arthur Ellis Hancock –

Security



Matter-ID – Mairi Kutberg – XMO Corp – Fred Sotelo –

Software



Algorion – Haseeb Afsar –

Alstrum Inc – Francis Kaijuka –

Arbling – Yevgeniy Makhmutov –

Cogniate – Morne Maritz –

EazyDI – Chris Evans –

Generous – Kyle Montgomery –

Huddly AI – Fatima Nakonechny –

InteractMet – Ziran Wu – interactme

MMW (My Mental Wellbeing) – Subhi Irshed –

QuarqAI – Chris Messina –

Smoothdev Technologies, Inc – Brendan Putek –

Talistry – Mehmet Arslan The Mindkind – Mario Garcés –

Sports



Tournkey – Tyler Childs – Uniqer – Joni Leimala –

Supply Chain and Logistics

Tridrone P.C. – Chris Vozikis



Transportation



DriveEase – Harindra Chowdary Nallamothu – Yamaghen Ride – David Maghene Maghene –

Travel and Hospitality



Bookify – Faraz Ahmad –

Portals & Pillows B&B LLC – Sylvia Holmquist

Schwet – Mauri Ramsey Tripsy – Carolina Bucarey –

Other

Proof of life inc – Shravan Kannaboyna –

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from the time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-powered benchmarking, business intelligence, market insights, mentorship, over $2M in perks, and 4X investor visibility to more than 30,000 investors via the integration with Dealum. Additionally, they benefit from industry leading 500+ hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews, and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

