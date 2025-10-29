Nvidia Becomes World's First $5 Trillion Company As AI Boom Fuels Record Market Value

US-based AI chipmaker Nvidia made history on Wednesday by becoming the world's first $5 trillion company after its shares surged 4.91% to $210.90 on Wall Street. The milestone was achieved as investors remained confident that AI will deliver a new wave of innovation and growth.

With Nvidia's market capitalisation past the never-before-seen threshold, the milestone reflects strong investor confidence in chipmaker's dominance in the artificial intelligence tech.

Nvidia's stock surge

According to a report in Wall Street Journal, The chipmaker's shares recently climbed past $210, surpassing the $205.76 mark required for a $5 trillion valuation. Nvidia's stock surge has been driven by growing excitement over the potential of artificial intelligence and a wave of new partnerships with major companies such as OpenAI, Oracle, Nokia, and Eli Lilly. Investor enthusiasm following CEO Jensen Huang's speech in Washington, D.C., also added momentum to the rally this week.