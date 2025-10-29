Kajeet Selected By Internet2 To Launch NET+ Private 5G And Neutral Host Network Platform For Research And Higher Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New collaboration to advance research, innovation, and digital access across U.S. institutions

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet® a leader in managed wireless connectivity, today announced it has been selected by Internet2 to launch the NET+ Kajeet Private 5G and Neutral Host Network Platform (NHNP), a next-generation service delivering secure, scalable wireless connectivity for research and higher education (R&E) institutions.

“Private 5G and neutral host networks create opportunities to redefine the connected research and learning experience,” said Sean O'Brien, associate vice president for NET+ cloud services at Internet2.“Welcoming Kajeet to Internet2 as both an industry member and NET+ service provider opens new doors for the community to advance in this space together.”

The new NET+ Kajeet offering helps R&E institutions deploy private 5G and neutral host networks that extend reliable coverage across campuses, research labs, and underserved areas. This offering was developed through a competitive procurement and evaluation process involving multiple R&E institutions.

“In today's environment where connectivity is critical, especially across the research and education community, we're honored to work with Internet2 to make private 5G both accessible and transformative for institutions nationwide,” said Jamaal Smith, vice president of sales and business development for private wireless networks at Kajeet.“This collaboration brings advanced wireless innovation to higher education while advancing digital equity and safety across institutions.”

The Internet2 NET+ evaluation team reviewed Kajeet's solution for technical performance, security compliance, and pricing, ensuring it meets the unique needs of the higher education sector. Features include:



Simplified deployment with Layer-3 IPSec tunneling

Comprehensive security and compliance (HECVAT, SOC 1/SOC 2, VPAT, WCAG) Competitive pricing tailored to educational institutions



The new service supports applications such as smart classrooms, secure IoT systems, and remote connectivity for research.

A NET+ Kajeet Launch Webinar will take place on November 20, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET. Participants can register at internet2/kajeetlaunch.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides managed wireless and private network solutions that connect people, places, and things securely. With more than 3,000 customers and millions of devices across all major carriers, Kajeet is a trusted provider of Private LTE, CBRS, and 5G networks for education, government, and enterprises. Learn more at.

