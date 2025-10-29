Vajra Global Consulting Wins MSME AI Grand Challenge 2025 Award

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Vajra Global Consulting has been declared the winner of the, organised byin collaboration with(Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency). The announcement was made at thein Coimbatore on 10th October, celebrating innovative AI solutions that strengthen the state's MSME sector.







The challenge called for an AI-driven early warning system to leverage proxy indicators such as electricity consumption and Udyam metadata to identify potentially at-risk MSMEs and flag them for proactive support. Over 40 teams participated, with the top 10 shortlisted for a jury presentation and the top five invited to present to the Additional Chief Secretary of the MSME Department. Vajra Global's entry stood out for its clarity of purpose, speed, and practical impact.

Rapid Prototyping and Data-Driven Insights

Working with real government datasets, the team developed a fully functional prototype in just three hours, which demonstrated what collaboration and focused execution can achieve under pressure. Across two intensive days, the project reflected agility, innovation, and a shared belief that progress isn't only about technology, but about people coming together to turn possibilities into impact.

Vajra Global developed a proof-of-concept dashboard that transformed the real-world datasets into actionable insights. By detecting early signs of risk among MSMEs, the system enables timely interventions and supports informed decision-making. The approach ensures that the state's MSMEs receive targeted support, strengthening operational resilience and contributing to the broader economic stability of Tamil Nadu.

The solution's strength lies in its combination of advanced AI algorithms with user-friendly visualisation. The dashboard allows stakeholders in the MSME Department to identify trends, monitor at-risk enterprises, and prioritise interventions efficiently. This capability demonstrates how AI can complement government initiatives and improve the efficacy of support programs for small and medium businesses.

Looking Ahead: Collaboration and Impact

Vajra Global will now collaborate with the MSME Department under StartupTN's Startup to Government (S2G) initiative to develop a full-scale version of the dashboard. This partnership aims to extend the solution's reach and ensure its integration into broader MSME support strategies, translating AI-driven insights into practical impact across the sector.

Ganapathy Sankarabaaham, CEO and Founder of Vajra Global Consulting, said,“Winning the MSME AI Grand Challenge 2025 is a testament to our team's commitment to delivering practical, technology-driven solutions. We are grateful to StartupTN and TNeGA for this platform and look forward to advancing our work to make a meaningful difference in Tamil Nadu's MSME ecosystem.”

This recognition reaffirms Vajra Global's dedication to using AI for real-world impact. By combining technological expertise with collaboration and purpose, the company continues to support the growth and sustainability of MSMEs across the state.

With a certified team, cutting-edge tools, and a forward-thinking approach, Vajra Global is dedicated to driving growth and building lasting client relationships through every project.

