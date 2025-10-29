Smart Reporting Set To Acquire Fluency For Imaging To Create Jacobian

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Smart Reporting, a pioneer in AI-powered diagnostic reporting, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fluency for Imaging (FFI), the market-leading radiology reporting and workflow platform.







Founded by radiologists in 2014, Smart Reporting has become a global reference point for standardized and automated diagnostic reporting - bridging clinical expertise with next-generation AI. Upon closing the transaction, the teams and technologies of Smart Reporting and Fluency for Imaging will take their next significant step as the whole teams unite to form Jacobian.

A new diagnostic-imaging-focused company, Jacobian will combine trusted workflow, market-leading AI and speech and language technology, with standardized, computable clinical reporting in a single, deeply integrated solution.

"Radiology is at a critical inflection point: exam volumes are rising, radiologist shortages persist, and cost pressures continue to mount. While imaging AI has demonstrated clear promise, adoption has been slowed by fragmented workflows and limited clinical alignment", explained Prof. Dr. Wieland Sommer, Founder of Smart Reporting.

With new investment, focus and leadership, Jacobian will address this gap by delivering seamless, AI-powered experiences that are purpose-built for radiologists and grounded in clinical best practices.

Building on a two-year innovation partnership, the formation of Jacobian brings together intellectual property, medical knowledge modeling, advanced AI capabilities, whole product and engineering teams, and industry-leading customer support to ensure continuity and accelerate responsible AI adoption at scale in everyday practice.

Jacobian will be led by the radiologist founders of Smart Reporting and the AI pioneers behind Fluency for Imaging.

Operating globally, Jacobian will be headquartered in Munich, Germany and Pittsburgh, USA, serving customers across the USA, Canada, Europe, and Australia through localized hosting and services. Combined, Jacobian will process over 80 million exams per year and will support and grow a global user base that is ranked number one in Australia and number two in the USA and Canada.

Smart Reporting's acquisition of FFI is anticipated to close by the end of 2025, while Jacobian and its new leadership team will reveal forthcoming innovations and additional details on partnerships and outcomes at RSNA 2025.

Prof. Dr. Wieland Sommer, Founder of Smart Reporting said: "With significant investment, a clear focus on diagnostic imaging, and an exceptional leadership team, Jacobian is committed to writing the next chapter of innovation for FFI.

"We will strengthen FFI's leadership position by bringing cutting-edge GenAI right into the known FFI environment, helping radiologists work faster, better, and more consistently - without disruption - and in a way that keeps their expertise at the center. In summary: Same people. Same dedication. More capability."

Russ Cardwell, VP of Sales, US, Fluency for Imaging said: "This will take our deep, client-first commitment to the next level and deliver faster innovation. Jacobian is focused on enabling radiologists to thrive and drive diagnostic excellence for every patient by improving reporting speed and consistency without sacrificing quality."

Jacobian will be exhibiting at RSNA 2025 between November 30 and December 3, from booth 1729.

About Jacobian

Jacobian is a newly formed company born from the union of Smart Reporting and the Fluency for Imaging technology - two pioneers in diagnostic reporting technology. Built with significant investment and a singular focus on diagnostic reporting, Jacobian combines best-in-class speech recognition with advanced AI, structured reporting, and multilingual workflow automation. Its goal is to reduce cognitive load, improve consistency, and support physicians in delivering diagnostic excellence at scale. With over 80 million exams processed annually and a leadership team rooted in diagnostic practice and pioneering technology innovation, Jacobian is committed to responsible AI that amplifies physician expertise. The name is inspired by the Jacobian matrix in mathematics. Fundamental to the development of AI, it's a concept that describes how small changes in multiple variables transform into large-scale outcomes.

About Smart Reporting

Smart Reporting, founded in Munich in 2014 by radiologist Prof. Dr. Wieland Sommer, has been recognized by TIME as one of the World's Top Health Tech Companies of 2025. Since its founding it has set the pace of innovation in AI-driven diagnostic reporting workflows and contextual understanding of medical guidelines. With a strong partner network distributed worldwide, its platform is globally trusted to enhance workflows in radiology and pathology with guideline-driven automation and AI-powered tools.

