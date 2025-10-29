Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Chairpersons, Deputy Chairpersons To Several Courts - Decree

2025-10-29 10:06:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Chairpersons and deputy chairpersons have been appointed to a number of courts in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

