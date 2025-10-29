AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference, held October 28th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section. Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 7th. Please schedule 1x1 meetings here October 28 th

Presentation Ticker(s) International Endeavors Corporation (OTCID: IDVV) Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCQX: PINWF | LSE: PINE) C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (OTCQB: CYSNF |TSXV: CMI) Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (Pink: KPIFF | TSXV: YFI) Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCID: AITX) Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQX: TAKOF | TSXV: FLT) Carrier Connect Data Solutions (OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS) Bitcoin Well Inc. (OTCQB: BCNWF | TSXV: BTCW) Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR) CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CYBHF | TSXV: CYBE) BacTech Environmental Corporation (OTCQB: BCCEF | CSE: BAC) Sparc AI Inc. (OTCQB: SPAIF |CSE: SPAI)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

