403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meta Faces Strong Quarter Expectations Amid AI-Driven Growth
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 29 October 2025, Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to report its earnings this week, with investors anticipating another strong quarter fuelled by continued advertising growth and the company’s strategic use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Lale Akoner, Global Market Analyst at eToro, commented on the outlook: “Meta has been riding a wave of advertising growth, supported by smarter AI tools that help brands target users more effectively and measure campaign results. Time spent on Instagram continues to climb, indicating that Meta is still winning the attention battle, even as emerging video platforms like Nano Banana and Sora 2 compete for market share.”
Investors will closely watch whether Meta can sustain its streak of double-digit growth and provide positive guidance heading into the holiday season, historically its strongest period. The company’s disciplined cost management and operational efficiency have bolstered confidence that profits can continue to expand, despite significant investments in AI and virtual reality.
However, rising competition in digital advertising and increasing regulatory scrutiny remain key risks that could impact Meta’s momentum in the coming quarters.
Akoner added: “Meta’s combination of innovative ad tools, strong engagement metrics, and focus on efficiency positions it well for growth. The company’s ability to navigate regulatory challenges and increased competition will be crucial in maintaining investor confidence.”
Lale Akoner, Global Market Analyst at eToro, commented on the outlook: “Meta has been riding a wave of advertising growth, supported by smarter AI tools that help brands target users more effectively and measure campaign results. Time spent on Instagram continues to climb, indicating that Meta is still winning the attention battle, even as emerging video platforms like Nano Banana and Sora 2 compete for market share.”
Investors will closely watch whether Meta can sustain its streak of double-digit growth and provide positive guidance heading into the holiday season, historically its strongest period. The company’s disciplined cost management and operational efficiency have bolstered confidence that profits can continue to expand, despite significant investments in AI and virtual reality.
However, rising competition in digital advertising and increasing regulatory scrutiny remain key risks that could impact Meta’s momentum in the coming quarters.
Akoner added: “Meta’s combination of innovative ad tools, strong engagement metrics, and focus on efficiency positions it well for growth. The company’s ability to navigate regulatory challenges and increased competition will be crucial in maintaining investor confidence.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment