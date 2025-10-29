403
Ajmal Perfumes Brings 'The Untold Stories' and 'Aurum Elixir' to Global Acclaim at Beauty World Middle East
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) The iconic fragrance house captivated the global industry with a showcase that defined scent as the ultimate medium for memory, identity, and sustainable luxury
DUBAI, UAE – October 29th, 2025]: Ajmal Perfumes, a brand long synonymous with the mastery of perfumery, successfully concluded its participation at the prestigious Beauty World Middle East 2025. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event is recognized as the world's leading business hub for the beauty industry. The brand’s participation offered a powerful opportunity to present its wide array of over 250+ exquisite fragrances, seamlessly blending its rich aromatic heritage with contemporary Western influences for a global audience.
Ajmal Perfumes showcased its latest innovation, ‘The Untold Stories’, at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Paris, before setting up its booth at Beauty World Middle East. With innovations such as ‘The Untold Stories’ and ‘Aurum Elixir’, Ajmal captivated the interest of fragrance connoisseurs with their unique narratives and opulent compositions, embodying its core proposition of ‘Crafting Memories’ by creating fragrances designed to evoke emotions and become an integral part of life’s most cherished moments. Ajmal's participation highlighted the company's strategic commitment to innovation and global expansion, while firmly rooting its presentation in a rich heritage of traditional perfumery. The brand demonstrated how it continues to shape the Middle East's perfumery identity for a worldwide audience.
Mr. Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group, shared his perspective: “Our presence at Beauty World Middle East is a strategic alignment with our vision for global growth. This platform allows us to directly engage with international partners and consumers, showcasing how we honour our legacy while driving modern innovation. The launch of ‘The Untold Stories’ and ‘Aurum Elixir’ is a reflection of our core commitment to crafting lasting emotional legacies. The response has been tremendously affirming.”
At the heart of Ajmal’s philosophy is a consumer-centric approach that prioritizes using ethically sourced and high-quality raw materials without compromise, ensuring product excellence. By blending long-standing artisanal traditions with contemporary consumer trends, Ajmal Perfumes presented a portfolio that resonates deeply with modern tastes while preserving the timeless essence of its heritage.
