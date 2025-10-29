403
Global Outcry Grows Over RSF Actions in El-Fasher
(MENAFN) Widespread international indignation and online support are intensifying for El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, as reports emerge of atrocities committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Phrases like “El-Fasher drenched in blood” and “Save El-Fasher” have dominated news coverage and social media throughout the Arab world, with public figures and human rights organizations joining calls to halt the RSF-led siege of the city.
Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, confirmed on Monday that government forces had pulled back from El-Fasher to avoid further “systematic destruction and killing” of civilians at the hands of the RSF.
Serving as a key center for humanitarian aid operations across all five Darfur states, the city has been under RSF siege since May 2024.
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry strongly condemned “the horrific terrorist crimes committed by the RSF militia” in El-Fasher.
According to the ministry, “The militia has carried out, and continues to carry out, acts of ethnically motivated killing and systematic terror against unarmed civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, in shocking scenes proudly and shamelessly documented by the perpetrators themselves, revealing their criminal nature that thrives on bloodshed and terrorism.”
The ministry criticized the international community for its silence and lack of action against RSF atrocities, noting that the escalating crisis persists despite repeated appeals from the Sudanese government.
