Notice Of Regulatory Approval Of The Sale Of Northern Horizon Capital AS Shares
This follows the announcement on 21 August 2025, where Northern Horizon Capital AS announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with the partners of the private investment company Grinvest.
In accordance with the share purchase agreement, the transaction will be completed within 10 days of the approval.
For additional information, please contact:
Christoffer Abramson
Group CEO of Northern Horizon A/S
E-mail: ...
Contact at Grinvest:
Antanas Anskaitis
...
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Grinvest is a private investment firm with interests in commercial property, transportation and infrastructure.
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,
To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on and on LinkedIn, Faceboo, X and YouTube.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment