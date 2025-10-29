Notice Of Regulatory Approval Of The Sale Of Northern Horizon Capital AS Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby notifies that on 27 October 2025, the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority approved the sale of all 12,500 shares in Northern Horizon Capital AS from the current sole shareholder Northern Horizon A/S (registered in Denmark under register number 27599397) to Antanas Anskaitis, Antanas Danys and Tomas Milašauskas.

This follows the announcement on 21 August 2025, where Northern Horizon Capital AS announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with the partners of the private investment company Grinvest.

In accordance with the share purchase agreement, the transaction will be completed within 10 days of the approval.

For additional information, please contact:

Christoffer Abramson

Group CEO of Northern Horizon A/S

E-mail: ...

Contact at Grinvest:

Antanas Anskaitis

...

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Grinvest is a private investment firm with interests in commercial property, transportation and infrastructure.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on and on LinkedIn, Faceboo, X and YouTube.