Polling stations open across Netherlands
(MENAFN) Polling stations across the Netherlands opened Wednesday as citizens began casting ballots to elect members of the House of Representatives, with surveys indicating an extremely tight race among the leading parties.
Approximately 13.5 million voters are eligible to participate in the general election, with polls operating from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time (0600–2000 GMT), according to reports. In some cities, including Zwolle, Arnhem, and Castricum, select polling stations opened at midnight, allowing early voters to cast ballots in unusual locations such as student cafes, museums, and community centers.
Recent polling data shows the Party for Freedom (PVV), the GroenLinks-PvdA alliance, and the liberal Democrats 66 running almost evenly, with the Christian Democratic Appeal and the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy close behind.
Migration has emerged as the top issue of the campaign, driving support for far-right PVV leader Geert Wilders, while all major parties pledge stricter asylum policies in response to a housing crisis many attribute to migration pressures.
A total of 1,166 candidates from 27 political parties are vying for 150 seats in the parliament, but no single party is projected to secure the 76 seats needed to form a government independently.
First exit poll results are expected soon after the close of voting. Following official results, coalition negotiations will commence, with the party winning the most seats given the first opportunity to invite others to form a government—a process experts warn could take time.
