403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Affirms Gaza Ceasefire After New Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that “nothing’s going to jeopardize” the Gaza ceasefire agreement, even as a fresh series of Israeli attacks claimed the lives of at least 18 people across the territory.
Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to South Korea from Japan, Trump mentioned he had learned about the recent strikes "a little while ago," which he said occurred following the death of an Israeli soldier.
“The Israelis hit back, and they should hit back when that happens,” he remarked.
When questioned about whether these attacks might threaten the Gaza ceasefire, he replied, “Nothing’s going to jeopardize that.”
Trump further described Hamas as “a very small part of peace in the Middle East,” adding, “They said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy, and if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated.”
He also highlighted international willingness to engage, saying, “We have many countries that are willing to do that,” and noting that “even Japan today said they’d love to be involved in the Middle East” during talks in Tokyo.
Regarding the ceasefire negotiations, Trump indicated progress, stating, “We’re getting into phase two,” in reference to the next stage of his 20-point plan for Gaza.
The recent violence, which resulted in at least 18 Palestinian fatalities on Tuesday due to Israeli airstrikes, represents a fresh breach of the ceasefire accord facilitated under Trump’s initiative.
Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to South Korea from Japan, Trump mentioned he had learned about the recent strikes "a little while ago," which he said occurred following the death of an Israeli soldier.
“The Israelis hit back, and they should hit back when that happens,” he remarked.
When questioned about whether these attacks might threaten the Gaza ceasefire, he replied, “Nothing’s going to jeopardize that.”
Trump further described Hamas as “a very small part of peace in the Middle East,” adding, “They said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy, and if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated.”
He also highlighted international willingness to engage, saying, “We have many countries that are willing to do that,” and noting that “even Japan today said they’d love to be involved in the Middle East” during talks in Tokyo.
Regarding the ceasefire negotiations, Trump indicated progress, stating, “We’re getting into phase two,” in reference to the next stage of his 20-point plan for Gaza.
The recent violence, which resulted in at least 18 Palestinian fatalities on Tuesday due to Israeli airstrikes, represents a fresh breach of the ceasefire accord facilitated under Trump’s initiative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment