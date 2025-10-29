Zero Trade Limited L The #1 Forex Trading Platform For Brokers - Expands Global Offering With Integrated CRM And Business Formation Support In Dubai And UK
The move strengthens Zero Trade's position as a one-stop ecosystem for brokers, offering everything from platform technology to licensing, CRM, and compliance infrastructure - a rare combination in the global forex industry.
Bringing Technology and Business Infrastructure Together
In a statement, the company said its latest offering focuses on simplifying the brokerage setup lifecycle - enabling new and existing brokers to launch fully operational trading businesses faster than ever.
Through its integration with CyferSec , brokers can now access:
Real-time KYC & onboarding modules
IB & affiliate management
Multi-asset trading reports
Integrated crypto and fiat payment gateway
Secure back-office and client portal
This integration bridges the gap between technology and business operations, giving brokers full visibility across client onboarding, trading activity, and compliance workflows.
Dubai: The Core of Fintech Growth
Operating out of Al Moosa Tower 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Zero Trade leverages the UAE's fintech-friendly ecosystem to support brokers, prop firms, and liquidity providers worldwide.
The UAE's dynamic regulatory environment, coupled with ReCorporate's business formation expertise, allows new brokers to set up fully licensed entities in Dubai Free Zones while connecting seamlessly to Zero Trade's white-label trading infrastructure.
“Dubai has become the global launchpad for fintech innovation,” said Shubham Tripathi, Founder & CEO of Zero Trade.
“We're bridging the technology gap and helping brokers go from concept to a fully functional, compliant, and revenue-ready brokerage - all under one roof.”
Expanding in the UK and Europe
Zero Trade's UK expansion further reinforces its commitment to supporting brokers across regulated markets.
The company is aligning its systems to FCA standards and collaborating with compliance specialists to offer localized support for UK and European clients.
This two-region operational model - Dubai and London - strategically positions Zero Trade as a trusted cross-border partner for forex and prop trading companies seeking long-term scalability.
Technology That Brokers Trust
Built for institutional-grade reliability, Zero Trade's trading platform supports multi-asset execution including forex, indices, commodities, and crypto.
It offers zero-spread accounts, 1:200 leverage, and real-time liquidity connections, ensuring brokers can deliver high-speed execution to their traders under their own brand.
When paired with CyferSec CRM, brokers benefit from a unified trading ecosystem that handles technology, client management, and payments - eliminating the need for multiple vendors or costly integrations.
Partnership with ReCorporate
hrough its collaboration with ReCorporate - a leading UAE business setup consultancy - Zero Trade now provides new brokers with end-to-end business formation services, including:
Company licensing in Dubai or the UK
Corporate banking support
Investor and employee visa assistance
Accounting and compliance setup
This partnership ensures every new broker launching on Zero Trade's platform can operate within a legally registered and compliant structure, avoiding the risks associated with unlicensed operations.
A Unified Vision for 2026 and Beyond
With the combination of white-label trading technology, CRM automation, and UAE-UK business setup support, Zero Trade is establishing itself as the #1 complete brokerage infrastructure provider globally.
Its goal remains simple - to empower brokers to focus on clients and growth, while Zero Trade handles the technology, compliance, and operations behind the scenes.
About Zero Trade Limited:
is a Dubai and UK-based forex trading technology company providing white-label trading platforms, prop trading infrastructure, and broker CRM integration through .
Partnered with ReCorporate for legal and formation support, Zero Trade offers brokers a fully managed path from setup to global operations.
Moosa Tower 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE
+971 42216669 | +44 7480487374
Legal Disclaimer:
