Elon Musk unveils AI-powered online encyclopedia
(MENAFN) American entrepreneur Elon Musk launched Grokipedia on Monday, an AI-powered online encyclopedia he says will counter the “woke” bias he attributes to Wikipedia, according to reports.
Musk announced the platform earlier this month on his social media company X, describing the AI-based knowledge hub as “super important for civilization” and essential for “understanding the Universe.” He revealed that development began last month following a suggestion from his ally David Sacks—a tech investor and former AI and crypto czar under the Trump administration—who advocated for a conservative alternative to the nonprofit encyclopedia.
Unlike Wikipedia, which relies on a volunteer editorial system, Grokipedia’s articles are reviewed by Musk’s xAI chatbot Grok, with site visitors limited to submitting suggested corrections. Although Musk has pledged that Grok will cease relying on Wikipedia pages “by the end of the year,” many entries currently carry a disclaimer noting that content is “adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License.”
Early comparisons indicate some notable omissions. For instance, Grokipedia’s entry on President Donald Trump leaves out controversies covered on Wikipedia, while Musk’s own article does not mention a hand gesture at a January rally that “many historians and politicians viewed as a Nazi salute.”
The Wikimedia Foundation said it is monitoring the new platform. “Wikipedia’s knowledge is—and always will be—human,” it stated, emphasizing that “AI companies rely on” its collaborative model. “Even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist.”
With 885,000 articles in its version 0.1 release, Grokipedia enters a space long dominated by Wikipedia, which hosts 7.1 million English entries and remains one of the most visited sites globally, upholding a free and nonprofit vision of the web.
